No-code Workflow Automation with Document Studio
Document Studio is a no-code workflow automation add-on that makes it easy for Google Workspace users to improve and quickly automate their business processes.
Document Studio automates document generation and eliminates the need for you to create the same document over and over again. The add-on connects with popular apps including Google Drive, Asana, Trello, Google Chat, Discord, Telegram, Slack, Twilio SMS, Email, Stripe, PayPal, Webhooks, Digital Signatures, and more.
Documents
Google Docs
- Create personalized documents with rows in Google Sheets
- Append rows from Google Sheet to an existing document
- Create new Google Documents from Google Form responses
- Combine Google Form Responses in a Word document
- Use Google Docs as Email Template for Mail Merge
- Create multiple documents from a Google Form response
Google Sheets
- Generate customer invoices from data in Google Sheets
- Create personalized sales quote from Google Form responses
Google Slides
- Generate business card with rows in Google Sheets
- Merge and Combine sheet data to a Google Presentation
- Create Google Slide presentations from Google Form responses
- Combine Google Form responses in a single presentation
- Create Certificates from Google Form responses
Images & Posters
- Create dynamic images from new Google Form responses
- Generate banners and posters from rows in Google Sheets
- Auto-generate social media images of different sizes
Append
- Append rows from Google Sheet to an existing document
- Combine Google Form responses in a single presentation
- Combine Google Form Responses in a Word document
- Merge and Combine sheet data to a Google Presentation
Notifications
SMS
- Send an SMS with rows in Google Sheets
- Send SMS messages for new Google Form responses
- Send text reminders for upcoming appointments
Email
- Send Email via Gmail for new Google Form responses
- Email Google Drive files for Google Form submissions
- Send conditional emails for Google Form responses
- Send Emails via Gmail for new Google Sheets
- Send Email Reminders with Google Sheets
- Send Emails via SendGrid for new Google Sheet rows
- Send Email via Amazon SES on a new row in Google Sheets
- Send Emails via SparkPost for new Google Sheet rows
- Send Personalized emails with Gmail and Google Docs template
- Send appointment reminders for form submissions
Push
Webhook
- POST Webhook when new rows are created in Google Sheets
- POST new Google Form responses to a Webhook URL
Collaboration
Asana
Trello
Google Drive
- Create Google Drive Folders from rows in Google Sheet
- Manage Google Form File Uploads in Google Drive
- Add Google Form Uploads to Shared Drive
- Email Google Drive Files for Google Form submissions
- Create a Google Drive folder from new Google Form responses
- Copy files in Google Drive for new Google Form submissions
- Copy a file in Google Drive for every row in Google Sheet
Share
- Share a folder in Google Drive for rows in Google Sheet
- Share generated documents with Google Drive
- Share a file Google Drive for new Google Form responses
Messaging
Slack
Discord
- Send Discord messages with rows in Google Sheets
- Send Channel message in Discord from new Google Form responses
Telegram
- Send Telegram message with rows in Google Sheets
- Send Telegram notification from Google Form responses
Google Chat
- Create messages in Google Spaces with rows in Google Sheets
- Receive notifications in Google Chats for Google Form responses
Payments
Stripe
- Create Stripe invoices for rows in Google Sheets
- Request Stripe Payments on new Google Form submission
PayPal
- Create and Send PayPal invoices for rows in Google Sheets
- Create and Send PayPal invoices for Google Form submissions
RazorPay
- Create and Send RazorPay invoices for rows in Google Sheets
- Send RazorPay invoices for new Google Form submissions
Electronic Signatures
Adobe Sign
- Create Adobe Sign Requests for rows in Google Sheets
- Request Signatures with Adobe Sign for new Google Form Responses