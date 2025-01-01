Useful Tips and Tricks

📄️ Password Protect PDF Documents
Document Studio can automatically protect the merged PDF documents with a password. This feature is useful when you are generating sensitive documents like invoices, payslips, or finance reports and you want to ensure that only authorized users can access the document.
📄️ Share Documents with Google Drive
Document Studio has built-in sharing capabilities and it can dynamically share the merged documents as soon as they are generated in your Google Drive.
📄️ Enable Notifications for Shared Files
When you share a file in Document Studio through Google Drive with another user, you can choose to enable notifications for that file.
📄️ Send Emails from a Different Account
With Document Studio, you can easily send emails from another email address or Gmail alias that you own. For instance, you could be logged into your personal Gmail account but still send emails from your business email address that is hosted on Google Workspace.
📄️ Merge Specific Rows in Google Sheets
Document Studio, by default, will process all data rows that are present in a Google Sheet. However, if you would like to merge only specific rows, you have a couple of options:
📄️ Configure Page Setup for PDF files
When you generate a PDF file from a Google Sheets template using the Create File task, the layout of the output PDF file can be customized using advanced parameters. For instance, you may:
📄️ Date and Time Markers
Document Studio supports unique markers for date and time fields. These markers are enclosed in double curly braces and contain the date and time when a document or an email is generated.
📄️ Markers for Google Forms
Document Studio lets you personalize documents and emails with the help of markers or merge fields. These markers are enclosed in double curly braces and contain the column headers from your Google Sheet or the question titles from your Google Form.
📄️ Add Unique CC and BCC email recipients
The Email action in Document Studio lets you send personalized emails when a new Google Form is submitted or when a new row is added to a Google Sheet. The recipients of these emails can be specified in the to, cc and bcc fields as shown in the screenshot below.
📄️ Add Unique File Attachments
The Email action in Document Studio lets you send personalized emails when a new Google Form is submitted or when a new row is added to a Google Sheet. You may also include one or more files from Google Drive in the email message as attachments.
📄️ Attach Google Form Uploads in Emails
With Document Studio, you can easily send files uploaded in Google Form to your email recipients as long as the uploaded file size is less than 10 MB.
📄️ Change the timezone in Google Sheets
Document Studio uses the timezone of the user who is managing the workflow to calculate the values of date and time markers. The app will automatically detect the timezone of the user's browser and use it to calculate the values of date and time markers.
📄️ Insert Image Uploads from Google Forms in Documents
With Document Studio, you can insert photos uploaded in Google Forms into your generated documents. This is useful for generating student ID cards, event tickets, employee badges and other documents where the respondent has uploaded photos through the form.
📄️ Generate Documents in Shared Drives
With Document Studio, you can easily generate documents from Google Form response and merged data in Google Sheets. The generated documents can be saved to your personal Google Drive or a Shared Drive (Google Team Drives) where team members can access them.
📄️ Choose a Different Data Source for Workflows
Document Studio can source data from Google Sheets and Google Forms. If your source data is in a different format, like a CSV file or an Excel Spreadsheet, you can easily import that data into Google Sheets for merging.
📄️ Regenerate Files for Google Form Responses
Document Studio can automatically send emails and generate documents when a new Google Form submission is received. You need to check the Run on Form Submit option in Triggers screen to enable this feature.