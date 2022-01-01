Useful Tips and Tricks

📄️ Share Documents with Google Drive
Document Studio has built-in sharing capabilities and it can dynamically share the merged documents as soon as they are generated in your Google Drive.
The little things in Document Studio that make your workflows more efficient and useful.
Document Studio has built-in sharing capabilities and it can dynamically share the merged documents as soon as they are generated in your Google Drive.
When you share a file in Document Studio through Google Drive with another user, you can choose to enable notifications for that file.
With Document Studio, you can easily send emails from another email address or Gmail alias that you own. For instance, you could be logged into your personal Gmail account but still send emails from your business email address that is hosted on Google Workspace (GSuite).
Document Studio, by default, will process all data rows that are present in a Google Sheet. However, if you would like to merge only specific rows, you have a couple of options:
When you generate a PDF file from a Google Sheets template using the Create File task, the layout of the output PDF file can be customized using advanced parameters. For instance, you may:
Document Studio uses the default timezone of your source Google sheet to format date and time values. If you would like to change the default timezone of your Google Sheet, please follow these steps:
The Email action in Document Studio lets you send personalized emails when a new Google Form is submitted or when a new row is added to a Google Sheet. The recipients of these emails can be specified in the to, cc and bcc fields as shown in the screenshot below.
The Email action in Document Studio lets you send personalized emails when a new Google Form is submitted or when a new row is added to a Google Sheet. You may also include one or more files from Google Drive in the email message as attachments.
With Document Studio, you can easily send files uploaded in Google Form to your email recipients as long as the uploaded file size is less than 10 MB.
With Document Studio, you can insert photos uploaded in Google Forms into your generated documents. This is useful for generating student ID cards, event tickets, employee badges and other documents where the respondent has uploaded photos through the form.
With Document Studio, you can easily generate documents from Google Form response and merged data in Google Sheets. The generated documents can be saved to your personal Google Drive or a Shared Drive (Google Team Drives) where team members can access them.
Document Studio can source data from Google Sheets and Google Forms. If your source data is in a different format, like a CSV file or an Excel Spreadsheet, you can easily import that data into Google Sheets for merging.
Document Studio can automatically send emails and generate documents when a new Google Form submission is received. You need to check the Run on Form Submit option in Triggers screen to enable this feature.