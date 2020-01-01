File Upload Forms for
Google Drive

Create beautiful forms and receive large files from anyone directly in your Google Drive.

How File Upload Forms work?

Step 1

Make a copy of this Google Sheet  in your Google Drive

Step 2

Go to the Form Designer inside Sheets and create your form with file upload fields, e-signatures and more.

Step 3

Deploy the form as a web app and anyone can submit to your form, without even requiring a Google account.

Top Features of File Upload Forms

What makes File Uploads Forms unique and different from Google Forms

Accept Files and e-Signatures   📨

Allow other to upload files to your Google Drive directly, accept e-signatures that are also saved in Drive.

Form Designer   📂

Use the built-in form designer to create beautiful forms inside Google Sheets with simple drag-n-drop.

Form Settings   👩🏻‍💼

Track forms with Google Analytics, redirect on submit, organize files in customized folders, add CAPTCHAs, passwords and more.

Responses in Google Sheets   📦

All form responses are saved directly as rows in Google Spreadsheets, just like your Google Forms!

Email Notifications   📦

Integrated with Gmail so you can send email notifications to respondents on new form submissions!

Embed Anywhere   📦

Forms are hosted on Google servers but you can easily forms anywhere including Google Sites!

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$3.25/form/month

The price is per form, per month, billed annually

  • No branding in emails

  • Receive files in your Google Drive

  • Organize uploaded files in sub-folders

  • Notify form respondents by Gmail

  • Forms work on mobile and desktop computers

  • Embed files in your own website

  • Accept files as large as 100 MB

  • Accept upto 100 responses per day

  • Complimentary support for 30 days

  • Community Support via forums

Enterprise

$4.95/form/month

The price is per form, per month, billed annually

  • No branding in emails

  • Receive files in your Google Drive

  • Organize uploaded files in sub-folders

  • Notify form respondents by Gmail

  • Forms work on mobile and desktop computers

  • Embed files in your own website

  • Accept files of any size

  • Accept unlimited responses per day

  • Redirect to your website on form submit

  • Accept e-signatures in online forms ✍️

  • Receive files in Shared Team Drives 🗂

  • Add custom CSS and JavaScript in forms 🎨

  • Priority support while subscribed

Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Trusted in 150 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.

