Make a copy of this Google Sheet in your Google Drive
Go to the Form Designer inside Sheets and create your form with file upload fields, e-signatures and more.
Deploy the form as a web app and anyone can submit to your form, without even requiring a Google account.
What makes File Uploads Forms unique and different from Google Forms
Allow other to upload files to your Google Drive directly, accept e-signatures that are also saved in Drive.
Use the built-in form designer to create beautiful forms inside Google Sheets with simple drag-n-drop.
Track forms with Google Analytics, redirect on submit, organize files in customized folders, add CAPTCHAs, passwords and more.
Integrated with Gmail so you can send email notifications to respondents on new form submissions!
Forms are hosted on Google servers but you can easily forms anywhere including Google Sites!
Plans that work for your company
The price is per form, per month, billed annually
No branding in emails
Receive files in your Google Drive
Organize uploaded files in sub-folders
Notify form respondents by Gmail
Forms work on mobile and desktop computers
Embed files in your own website
Accept files as large as 100 MB
Accept upto 100 responses per day
Complimentary support for 30 days
Community Support via forums
Redirect to your website on form submit
Accept e-signatures in online forms ✍️
Receive files in Shared Team Drives 🗂
Add custom CSS and JavaScript in forms 🎨
Priority support while subscribed
Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.
