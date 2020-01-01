This Digital Inspiration End-User License Agreement ("EULA" or "Agreement") is a legal agreement between you, and Digital Inspiration (the "Licensor"), which is the legal intellectual property owner of various Google Workspace add-ons including Mail Merge, Document Studio, Form Notifications and Creator Studio.

Please read this End-User License Agreement carefully before installing any Google Workspace add-on developed by Digital Inspiration (collectively referred to herein as “Licensed Application”). By installing the software add-ons, you indicate your acceptance of these terms and conditions.

License

Licensor grants to you a revocable, non-exclusive, non-transferable license to use the Licensed Application on all devices you personally own or control and that are affiliated with your Google Account.

Restrictions

You may not copy, reverse-engineer, disassemble, attempt to derive the source code of, modify, or create derivative works of the Licensed Application. You must not rent, lease, or lend the Application.

Application Updates

Licensor may from time to time provide enhancements or improvements to the features/functionality of the Application, which may include patches, bug fixes, updates, upgrades and other modifications ("Updates").

Updates may modify or delete certain features and/or functionality of the Application. You agree that Licensor has no obligation to provide any Updates, or continue to provide or enable any particular features and/or functionality of the Application to you.

Modifications to the Application

Licensor reserves the right to modify, suspend or discontinue, temporarily or permanently, the Application or any service to which it connects, with or without notice and without liability to you.

License Fees

The Application is licensed on a per-user subscription basis. If you represent a business and/or entity, you or your employees may install and use the Application by purchasing a subscription from the Digital Inspiration website for each employee using the Application.

The subscription pricing for the Application and any subsequent renewal of the subscription are listed on the Digital Inspiration website and subject to change with or without notice.

You will be eligible to receive all updates for the Application during the subscription period. Upon expiration of a subscription, you can optionally renew the subscription in order to continue using the the product and receiving updates.

Intellectual Property

The Application, including without limitation all copyrights, trademarks, trade secrets and other intellectual property rights are, and will remain, the sole and exclusive property of Digital Inspiration.

Warranties

Licensor does not make any warranties concerning the Application.

The Application is provided “As Is” and does not come with any kind of warranty whatsoever. The Company does not warrant or assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within the Application.

Privacy Policy

The Company collects, stores, maintains, and shares information about you in accordance with its Privacy Policy. By accepting this Agreement, you acknowledge that you hereby agree and consent to the terms and conditions of our Privacy Policy.

Indemnification

You agree to indemnify and hold the Company and its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, employees, agents, partners and licensors (if any) harmless from any claim or demand, including reasonable attorneys' fees, due to or arising out of your: (a) use of the Application; (b) violation of this Agreement or any law or regulation; or (c) violation of any right of a third party.

Limitation of Liability

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, in no event shall Licensor be liable for any special, incidental, indirect, or consequential damages whatsoever, including, but not limited to, damages for loss of profits, for loss of data or other information, for business interruption, for personal injury, for loss of privacy arising out of or in any way related to the use of or inability to use the Application, third-party software and/or third-party hardware used with the Application, or otherwise in connection with any provision of this Agreement), even if Licensor has been advised of the possibility of such damages and even if the remedy fails of its essential purpose. In no event shall Licensor’s total liability to you for all damages exceed the amount paid by you for the Application.

Termination

This Agreement is effective until terminated by you or Licensor. Your rights under this EULA will terminate automatically if you fail to comply with any of its terms.

If you do not agree to any of the terms and conditions of this Agreement, do not install or use the Application.

This policy is effective September 1st, 2016. If you have any questions about this Agreement, You can contact us.