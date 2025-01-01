Automate Google Sheets through Workflows

📄️ Create new Google Docs document
You can use Document Studio to create documents that display data from Google Sheets and Google Form responses. You can create multiple cover letters for different job applications, generate invoice, sales quotes, and other personalized documents.
📄️ Create new spreadsheets in Google Sheets
You can use Document Studio to create spreadsheets and documents that display data from Google Sheets and Google Form responses. You can generate invoices, purchase orders or any other document that requires data from Google Sheets and makes use of Excel formulas and functions.
📄️ Create new presentations in Google Slides
Generate PowerPoint presentations and Google Slides from Google Sheets data. The Google Slides template will pull data from Google Sheets and create a new presentation for each row in the sheet.
📄️ Generate Images from Slide templates
You can use Document Studio to create dynamic social media images that are unique and display data from Google Sheets. You can generate multiple Facebook covers, personalized Twitter graphics and Instagram posts for your employees, WhatsApp updates, Google Classroom banners for class students, and more with Document Studio.
📄️ Post messages to Discord channel
Discord servers are organized into topic-based channels where you can collaborate, share, or just talk about your day without clogging up a group chat. Document Studio enables you to send messages to your Discord channel for new rows in Google Sheets.
📄️ Post messages to Telegram
Document Studio enables you to automatically post messages to your Telegram Groups and Channels from data in Google Sheets.
📄️ Send Twilio SMS from Google Sheets
You can send personalized SMS messages from Google Sheets to any phone number in the world using Twilio SMS. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to you can send a SMS messages when a new row is added in Google Sheets. You may use this workflow to send order confirmation, text reminders to pay rent, or a discount offer code to your customers.
📄️ Create Tasks in Asana
Asana is a project management tool that helps teams manage all kinds of tasks and stay connected. Document Studio enables you to automatically create new tasks in Asana projects when a new row is added in Google Sheets.
📄️ Create Tasks in Todoist
Todoist is a project management tool that helps teams manage various tasks and stay connected. Document Studio enables you to automatically create new tasks in Todoist projects when a new row is added to Google Sheets. You can also use the add-on to import data in bulk from Google Sheets and add multiple tasks in Todoist automatically.
📄️ Create Records in Airtable
Airtable is a collaborative tool that combines a spreadsheet with a database. Document Studio enables you to automatically create new entries in Airtable bases when a new row is added to Google Sheets. You can also use the add-on to import data in bulk from Google Sheets and add multiple entries in Airtable automatically.
📄️ Post messages to Google Chat Spaces
Document Studio enables you to post messages to any room in Google Chat from your Google Sheets. When a new row is added in Google Sheets, you can send push messages to Google Hangouts Chat and keep your team up-to-date.
📄️ Create Trello Cards from Google Sheets
Trello is project management tool that brings helps your team collaborate and stay on the same page. Document Studio enables you to automatically create cards in your Trello board when rows are added to a Google Spreadsheet. You can add new cards to any list in your Trello boards.
📄️ Send Messages to a Slack Channel
Slack is a messaging platform where team members can communicate and collaborate by sharing messages and files. You can send customized messages to your Slack channel whenever a row is added to Google Sheets. The data header fields of the Google Sheets spreadsheet can be mapped to send messages to your Slack channel.
📄️ Send Webhooks from Google Sheets
With Document Studio, you can send data from Google Sheets to any REST API based web service, including Zapier, Integromat, IFTTT and Microsoft Power Automate, using HTTP Webhooks. This is a great way to send data to other services when an event (new row added) occurs in Google Sheets.
📄️ Send Bulk Emails via SendGrid
SendGrid is a popular cloud-based email sending service from Twilio, the company well-known for their SMS and Voice platform. The Document Studio add-on for Google Workspace enables you to send unlimited emails using the SendGrid service from Google Sheets.
📄️ Send Mail Merge with Gmail
The following guide will walk you through how to send personalized emails from a Google Sheet using your Gmail account. You can also send automated email merges through Amazon SES, Sparkpost, Resend or SendGrid services.
📄️ Send Email Reminders for Due Invoices
With Document Studio, you can send friendly email reminders to customers before an invoice becomes past due. The reminders can be sent automatically 'n' number of days before the invoice is due. Email reminders can also be sent for invoices that are past due.
📄️ Send Emails in Bulk via Amazon SES
Amazon's Simple Email Service, or SES, is a cloud-based email service that you can use to send bulk emails, newsletters, transactional emails or any other emails messages at scale. The Document Studio add-on enables you to send unlimited emails using AWS SES email service for rows in your Google Sheets.
📄️ Send Emails from Google Sheets via SparkPost
SparkPost is a popular email delivery service that you can use to send bulk and transactional emails from Google Sheets. The Document Studio add-on for Google Workspace enables you to send unlimited emails using the SparkPost service from Google Sheets.
📄️ Send WhatsApp from Google Sheets
With Document Studio, you can send personalized WhatsApp messages from Google Sheets. This guide explains how you can automatically send birthday wishes to your customers from Google Sheets using the WhatsApp API.
📄️ Create new Google Docs document
With Document Studio, you can send personalized emails from a Google Sheet to multiple recipients. Your can write your message template in a Google Docs document and add mail merge fields that are individualized for each email recipient. The app will automatically fill in the variable fields with data from Google Sheets and sends the emails as if each message was sent individually.
📄️ Request Payments with PayPal
Document Studio enables you to generate PayPal invoices in bulk from data rows in Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel spreadsheets that are imported into Drive. You can send personalized invoices with your business contact information, a list of products or services you provided, the tax rate with due amount and the payment due date.
📄️ Create and Send Stripe Invoices for receiving payments
Document Studio enables you to automatically send invoices and collect payments with Stripe from data in Google Sheets. You can store customer information with list of items that they have ordered and automatically send invoices to the customer. The invoice is hosted on Stripe and the customer can securely pay with credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay or other payment methods.
📄️ Send Razorpay Invoices for Accepting Payments
With Document Studio, you can send invoices with Razorpay against customer orders that are stored in Google Sheets payments with Razorpay for new Google Form responses. The customers can use their credit cards, PayPal, UPI, or any method to make payment for the invoice.
📄️ Send UPI QR codes for Accepting Payments
UPI is India’s real-time payment system, that enables businesses to receive instant payments from customers using their mobile phones.
📄️ Combine multiple documents in a Google Docs Document
This step by step guide explains how you can merge multiple rows of a Google Sheet and combine them in to a single Google Docs document. This is similar to > merge in Microsoft Word.
📄️ Combine multiple slides in a Google Slides presentation
This step by step guide explains how you can convert data rows in a Google Sheet to slides and append them to an existing presentation in Google Slides. The sheet rows are appended as new slides to the end of the selected presentation.
📄️ Create Folders in Google Drive
With Document Studio, you can create new empty folders in Google Drive for every new row in a Google Spreadsheet.
📄️ Copy Files in Google Drive
With Document Studio, you can create copy of a file in Google Drive and share with one or more users from new rows in Google Sheets.
📄️ Share Files and Folders in Google Drive
With Document Studio, you can share files and folders in your Google Drive with users that are listed in Google Sheets.
📄️ Request Signatures with Adobe Sign
With Adobe Sign and Document Studio, you can send documents for electronic signatures in bulk from within Google Sheets. The digital signatures are legally valid, verifiable and you can send the same document to multiple recipients for e-signing.
📄️ Request Signatures with Zoho Sign
With Zoho Sign and Document Studio, you can request electronic signatures in bulk from within Google Sheets. The digital signatures are legally valid, verifiable and are sent directly to the signer via email.
📄️ Copy Rows to another Google Sheet
You can use Document Studio to copy rows from one Google Sheet to another automatically, whenever new rows are added to the original Google Sheet. You can also use the add-on to copy rows in bulk from an existing Google Sheet to another Google Sheet or a different tab in the same Google Sheet.
📄️ Copy Rows to Microsoft Excel
With Document Studio, you can copy rows from Google Sheets to a new or existing Microsoft Excel worksheet automatically, whenever new rows are added to the Google Sheet. You can also use the add-on to copy rows in bulk from an existing Google Sheet to an MS Excel spreadsheet.
📄️ Copy Rows to Zoho Sheets
With Document Studio, you can copy rows from Google Sheets to a new or existing Zoho Sheet automatically, whenever new rows are added to the Google Sheet. You can also use the add-on to copy rows in bulk from an existing Google Sheet to a Zoho Sheet.