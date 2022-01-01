On this page

Create Asana Tasks with New Rows in Google Sheets

Asana is a project management tool that helps teams manage all kinds of tasks and stay connected. Document Studio enables you to automatically create new tasks in Asana projects when a new row is added in Google Sheets.

Install Document Studio add-on and launch the add-on inside Google Sheets. Inside the Document Studio app, give your workflow a descriptive name, and choose the specific worksheet that contains the merge data. Click on Continue to move to the conditions page.

On the Conditions pane, specify if you want your workflow to run only if the Google Sheet row satisfies certain conditions. By default, the workflow will run for all rows in the Google Sheet. Next, choose Asana from the list of available tasks.

On the Asana task page, click on the Link your Asana account button and follow the instructions to authorize your Asana account. Document Studio will only use your Asana account to get a list of Asana workspaces and create new tasks from Google Form responses, it will not edit, read or delete any of your existing Asana tasks.

Choose your Asana workspace from the dropdown menu and then choose the project name where the tasks are to be added. Give your Asana task a descriptive name and a long description. You can use dynamic fields, enclosed in double curly braces, and these will be replaced with actual answers entered by the respondent in the Google Form.

The text fields also support Scriptlets to add conditional text based on the user's answers.

Click the Preview button and you should see a new task added to your Asana project. Document Studio will take the data from the second row of the selected Google Sheet and create an Asana task. Click Done to locally apply your changes.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. If you want the workflow to be automatically triggered every hour, so that any new rows added in that duration are processed automatically, you can choose the option Run workflow every hour and then click on the Save button.

The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.