Create Todoist Tasks with New Rows in Google Sheets

Todoist is a project management tool that helps teams manage various tasks and stay connected. Document Studio enables you to automatically create new tasks in Todoist projects when a new row is added to Google Sheets. You can also use the add-on to import data in bulk from Google Sheets and add multiple tasks in Todoist automatically.

Install the Document Studio add-on and launch the add-on inside Google Sheets. Create a new workflow, and give it a descriptive name. Choose the specific worksheet that contains the data you want to import into Todoist. Click on Continue to move to the conditions page.

In the Conditions section, you can specify certain conditions if you want your workflow to run only if the Google Sheet row satisfies them. By default, the workflow will run for all rows in the Google Sheet. Next, choose Todoist from the list of available tasks.

On the Todoist task page, click on the Link your Todoist account button and follow the instructions to authorize your Todoist account. Document Studio will only use your Todoist account to get a list of your projects and create new tasks from Google Sheets. It will not edit, read, or delete any of your existing Todoist tasks.

Choose your Todoist project from the dropdown menu and then specify how the tasks should be named, in the Task Name field. You can add columns for Priority level, Labels, and Due Date in your Google Sheet, and specify them in the Todoist task page by using dynamic markers, enclosed in double curly braces. These markers will be replaced with actual values from the Google Sheet.

You can also add custom text for the description of the new tasks by using dynamic markers in the Description field.

The text fields also support Scriptlets to add conditional text based on the cell values.

Click the Preview button to test the workflow, and you should see a new task added to your Todoist project. Document Studio will take the data from the second row of the selected Google Sheet and create a Todoist task. Click Done to locally apply your changes.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. You can choose the option Run workflow every hour so that any new rows added in that duration are processed automatically. Lastly, click on the Save button.

The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete, or manually run the workflow.