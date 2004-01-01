Google Workspace add-ons for Gmail, Sheets, Docs, Forms and Drive

I want to…I want to send personalized emails from a spreadsheetI want to email each contact their own attachmentI want to schedule a mail merge for laterI want to create invoices from a Google SheetI want to turn form responses into PDFs and contractsI want to generate agreements from my dataI want to email a Google Sheets report every MondayI want to send a dashboard to my team as a PDFI want to get notified when someone fills my Google FormI want to email form respondents a custom replyI want to save Gmail messages and attachments to DriveI want to collect file uploads from anyoneI want to collect e-signatures on a formI want to build a contact list from my inboxI want to export Gmail addresses to a Google SheetI want to see who can access my Drive filesI want to audit sharing across my Google DriveI want to send personalized emails from a spreadsheet

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Mail Merge for Gmail Sends every row of your Google Sheet as its own personalized email, from your Gmail. Contacts Contacts S Sarah Chen Acme.pdf Acme.pdf check_circle J James Ortiz Globex.pdf Globex.pdf check_circle P Priya Shah Initech.pdf Initech.pdf check_circle D Diego Ruiz Umbrella.pdf Umbrella.pdf check_circle forward_to_inbox S sarah@acme.co Sent Your Q1 report, Sarah Hi Sarah, the report for Acme Inc is attached. Acme.pdf J james@globex.io Sent Your Q1 report, James Hi James, the report for Globex is attached. Globex.pdf P priya@initech.com Sent Your Q1 report, Priya Hi Priya, the report for Initech is attached. Initech.pdf D diego@umbrella.org Sent Your Q1 report, Diego Hi Diego, the report for Umbrella is attached. Umbrella.pdf 4personal emails sent, each with its own attachment replay Document Studio Turns each row of your sheet into a PDF invoice and can email it to the client. Invoices Invoices Acme Inc $2,450 check_circle Globex $1,180 check_circle Initech $3,920 check_circle Umbrella $860 check_circle auto_awesome Invoice #1042 Billed to Acme Inc Total $2,450.00 mail Emailed Invoice #1043 Billed to Globex Total $1,180.00 mail Emailed Invoice #1044 Billed to Initech Total $3,920.00 mail Emailed Invoice #1045 Billed to Umbrella Total $860.00 mail Emailed 4invoices made as PDFs, emailed and saved in Drive replay Email Sheets on Schedule Emails your sheet as a PDF to your team every Monday, or on any schedule you set. Weekly sales Weekly sales Revenue $48.2k ▲ 12% schedule Every Monday, 9:00 AM event_repeat S J P sales-team Mon Nov 2 Weekly sales report This week’s dashboard is attached as a PDF. Sales-Nov-2.pdf S J P sales-team Mon Nov 9 Weekly sales report This week’s dashboard is attached as a PDF. Sales-Nov-9.pdf S J P sales-team Mon Nov 16 Weekly sales report This week’s dashboard is attached as a PDF. Sales-Nov-16.pdf S J P sales-team Mon Nov 23 Weekly sales report This week’s dashboard is attached as a PDF. Sales-Nov-23.pdf 4Monday reports sent on time, without opening the sheet replay Google Forms Notifications Emails you, or anyone you choose, the moment someone submits your Google Form. Workshop sign-up Workshop sign-up Name Priya Shah Email priya@initech.com Seat Online In person Submit notifications_active To you now New sign-up: Priya Shah Seat: In person. Response saved to your Sheet. P priya@initech.com Sent You’re in, Priya! See you in person on Nov 18. Your In person seat is confirmed. 2emails sent the moment she submits, one to you and one to Priya replay Save Gmail to Google Drive Downloads your emails and their attachments from Gmail into a Google Drive folder, automatically. Inbox Inbox Stripe Invoice #4471 attach_file check_circle Uber Your Tuesday trip attach_file check_circle DocuSign Contract completed attach_file check_circle Chase Statement is ready attach_file check_circle drive_folder_upload Receipts 2026 Receipts 2026 Stripe Invoice.pdf Uber Receipt.pdf Contract.pdf Statement.pdf 4emails saved to Drive as PDFs, attachments included replay File Upload Forms Receives files from anyone, no Google sign-in needed, straight into a folder in your Drive. Send your portfolio Send your portfolio Name Priya Shah showreel.mp4 1.4 GB portfolio.pdf 24 MB cloud_upload No sign-in needed Submit upload_file Portfolios / Priya Shah Portfolios / Priya Shah showreel.mp4 portfolio.pdf Response row added 2 files 1.4GB received in your Drive, from someone without a Google account replay Gmail Address Extractor Finds the names and email addresses in your Gmail and lists them in a Google Sheet. Inbox Inbox S Sarah Chen Re: Proposal check_circle J James Ortiz Re: Proposal check_circle P Priya Shah Re: Proposal check_circle D Diego Ruiz Re: Proposal check_circle M Mei Tanaka Re: Proposal check_circle contacts Contacts found Contacts found Name Email Sarah C. sarah@acme.co James O. james@globex.io Priya S. priya@initech.com Diego R. diego@umbrella.org Mei T. mei@hooli.dev 5contacts pulled from your inbox into a Google Sheet replay Google Drive Auditor Lists the files and folders you’ve shared in a Google Sheet, with who can open each one. My Drive My Drive table_chart Q4 budget check_circle slideshow Board deck check_circle description Payroll 2026 check_circle image Team offsite check_circle folder Contracts check_circle admin_panel_settings Sharing audit Sharing audit Q4 budget Private Board deck 12 people Payroll 2026 Anyone with link Team offsite Domain Contracts 2 outside 1file open to anyone with the link, found in seconds replay