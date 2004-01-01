Google Workspace add-ons for Gmail, Sheets, Docs, Forms and Drive

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Mail Merge for Gmail

Sends every row of your Google Sheet as its own personalized email, from your Gmail.

9M+ installs

Document Studio

Turns each row of your sheet into a PDF invoice and can email it to the client.

6M+ installs

Email Sheets on Schedule

Emails your sheet as a PDF to your team every Monday, or on any schedule you set.

628K+ installs

Google Forms Notifications

Emails you, or anyone you choose, the moment someone submits your Google Form.

21M+ installs

Save Gmail to Google Drive

Downloads your emails and their attachments from Gmail into a Google Drive folder, automatically.

2M+ installs

File Upload Forms

Receives files from anyone, no Google sign-in needed, straight into a folder in your Drive.

Your data stays in your Google account

Gmail Address Extractor

Finds the names and email addresses in your Gmail and lists them in a Google Sheet.

404K+ installs

Google Drive Auditor

Lists the files and folders you’ve shared in a Google Sheet, with who can open each one.

Your data stays in your Google account

Built by a Google Developer Expert

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.

Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
50M+
Workspace add-on installs
20+
years building software
9M+
Mail Merge installs
4.4/5
rating on Google Business

  • Your data stays in Google

    Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.

  • Independently security audited

    TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.

  • Reviewed by Google

    Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.

    Privacy policyGDPR notice

Google Workspace Add-ons

Automate. Be more productive.

Reach people

Personal emails, at scale, from your own Gmail.

Create documents

Certificates, invoices, reports and slideshows, made from your data.

Collect and organize

Forms that do more, and an inbox and Drive that stay in order.

Start free. Upgrade when you need more.

  1. Install from the Marketplace

    One click from Google’s own store. Setup takes a couple of minutes, no credit card.

  2. Use the free version

    The free edition is fully working, so you can test it on your real work before you buy.

  3. Upgrade with a license key

    Buy a subscription. Your license key arrives by email in minutes and works right away.

Cancel anytime with no fee. Annual plans are refunded if the add-on doesn’t work as advertised. Discounts for schools, teachers and non-profits. Read the refund policy.

Start with the one millions already use

Mail Merge with Attachments sends personalized emails with unique attachments from Gmail and Google Sheets.

Install Mail Merge freePick a different add-on