Mail Merge for Gmail
Sends every row of your Google Sheet as its own personalized email, from your Gmail.
9M+ installs
I want to…
Sends every row of your Google Sheet as its own personalized email, from your Gmail.
9M+ installs
Turns each row of your sheet into a PDF invoice and can email it to the client.
6M+ installs
Emails your sheet as a PDF to your team every Monday, or on any schedule you set.
628K+ installs
Emails you, or anyone you choose, the moment someone submits your Google Form.
21M+ installs
Downloads your emails and their attachments from Gmail into a Google Drive folder, automatically.
2M+ installs
Receives files from anyone, no Google sign-in needed, straight into a folder in your Drive.
Your data stays in your Google account
Finds the names and email addresses in your Gmail and lists them in a Google Sheet.
404K+ installs
Lists the files and folders you’ve shared in a Google Sheet, with who can open each one.
Your data stays in your Google account
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert for Google Workspace and a Cloud Champion, titles Google gives to a small group of outside developers. The same small team builds and supports every add-on.Watch Amit on Google’s official YouTube channel
Your emails, files and contacts are never stored on our servers.
TAC Security, a security firm approved by Google, audits our most used add-ons, including Mail Merge and Document Studio.
Every add-on passed Google’s Workspace Marketplace review and follows its API User Data Policy.
Automate. Be more productive.
Personal emails, at scale, from your own Gmail.
Send personalized emails to your contacts, include unique file attachments, track emails and schedule messages.
9M+ installsInstall free
Send emails on a recurring schedule, copy Gmail drafts, forward emails, auto-responders, purge old emails
Extract email addresses and names from Gmail folders and save the email list in a Google Sheet.
404K+ installsInstall free
Certificates, invoices, reports and slideshows, made from your data.
Merge documents from data in Google Sheets and Forms. Automate contracts, invoices, agreements, and more.
6M+ installsInstall free
Automatically email Google Spreadsheet reports and dashboards on a recurring schedule to your team
628K+ installsInstall free
Turn Google Slides into animated GIFs and video slideshows. Sync presentations with YouTube videos
Forms that do more, and an inbox and Drive that stay in order.
Send customized email notifications to form respondents and anyone else when someone submits your Google Form.
21M+ installsInstall free
Receive large files from anyone in your Google Drive, accept e-signatures and notify form respondents
Auto-download email messages and file attachments from Gmail to your Drive.
2M+ installsInstall free
Run a complete security audit of your Google Drive and know who has access to your shared files and folders.
One click from Google’s own store. Setup takes a couple of minutes, no credit card.
The free edition is fully working, so you can test it on your real work before you buy.
Buy a subscription. Your license key arrives by email in minutes and works right away.
Cancel anytime with no fee. Annual plans are refunded if the add-on doesn’t work as advertised. Discounts for schools, teachers and non-profits. Read the refund policy.
Mail Merge with Attachments sends personalized emails with unique attachments from Gmail and Google Sheets.