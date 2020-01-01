Save Emails from
Gmail to Google Drive

Auto-download email messages and file attachments from Gmail to your Google Drive folder.

Install
Upgrade

How Download Gmail works?

Step 1

Install the add-on in your Google account and authorize it to save emails from Gmail to your Drive.

Step 2

Select a Gmail label, or specify advanced search criteria, and all matching emails will be saved to your Drive.

Step 3

Close the Sheet as the ahe app will auto-download email messages and attachments in the background.

Top Features of Download Gmail

What makes our Gmail app an indispensible companion for your Gmail and GSuite accounts

Save Any Gmail Message   📨

Download emails from any specific folder in Gmail or use advanced search operators to download old, archived emails.

Save Anywhere in Drive   📂

Use the built-in picker to save email messages from Gmail to a specific folder in your Google Drive.

Advanced Options   📦

Downloads emails in sub-folders based on email subject or sender, download files of specific type, rename file attachments or overwrite existing ones.

Email Download Logs   👩🏻‍💼

The add-on logs downloads in the Google Sheet including details of the sender. The downloaded files can be opened directly from the Google Sheet.

Ready to dive in?
Start your free trial today.

Install

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$4.95/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Create Unlimited Rules for saving Emails

  • Download emails in the background

  • Download emails in Shared Drive folders

  • Gmail messages are saved every 15 minutes

  • Save emails in custom, dynamic sub-folders

  • Customized files names with email meta data

  • Option to Overwrite existing files

  • No watermarks in PDF files

  • Download files of specific extensions

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

  • Community Support via forums

Upgrade

Enterprise

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Create Unlimited Rules for saving Emails

  • Download emails in the background

  • Download emails in Shared Drive folders

  • Gmail messages are saved every 15 minutes

  • Save emails in custom, dynamic sub-folders

  • Customized files names with email meta data

  • Option to Overwrite existing files

  • No watermarks in PDF files

  • Download files of specific extensions

  • Priority email support while subscribed

  • One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)

Upgrade
Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Buy Domain License

Frequently Asked Questions

Can't find an answer to your question?

Send a message and we'll be happy to help you 🙌

Trusted in 150 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.

Get notified whenever we publish something new

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We will never spam. That's our promise .

Help Center

Legal

YouTubeTwitterGitHub

© 2020 Digital Inspiration. All rights reserved.