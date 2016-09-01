Privacy Policy and Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

We collect your information only with your consent; we only collect the minimum amount of information that is necessary to operate our software and services; we don‘t sell or share your information with anyone else.

At Digital Inspiration (“We”, “Us”, “Our”, “ctrlq” or “labnol”), we respect the client’s (“You”, “Your” or “User”) privacy and take protecting it seriously. The use of information collected through our service shall be limited to the purpose of providing the service for which our Clients have engaged us.

Google sign-in will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your email address. The information you provide is held in strict confidence. We collect this information to generate your user license, send payment receipts and communicate with the user about product updates.

We may also send you service-related email announcements on rare occasions when it is necessary to do so. For instance, we may send out notifications regarding service related issues such as maintenance periods, billing problems, and other items that may impact service.

Our services use the Google OAuth 2.0 protocol for authentication without requiring the user to share their login credentials with us. OAuth also allows secure access to the user’s data, as required by the add-ons, and the data resides strictly inside your Google account. We do not store any of your account data on our servers.

As is true of most websites, we gather certain non-personal statistical information automatically and store it in cookies and log files. This information includes internet protocol (IP) addresses, browser version, operating system, date/time stamp, and other interactions with the application. We use this information to analyze trends, to identify potential cases of abuse and to help diagnose technical problems.

If your personal information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may delete or deactivate it by uninstalling our Google add-on or by contacting us. We will respond to your request within 5 business days.

We reserve the right to disclose your personal information as required by law, such as to comply with a subpoena, bankruptcy proceedings or similar legal process, and when we believe that disclosure is necessary to protect our rights, protect your safety or the safety of others, investigate fraud and/or to comply with a judicial proceeding, court order, or legal process served on our website.

We use other third parties payment processor, such as PayPal, Instamojo, Paddle, WooCommerce and Stripe, to bill you for services and a live chat service to assist you if you have questions while using our website or regarding your order. We neither store nor have access to your credit card details.

Our website includes social media features, such as the Facebook “Like” button. These features may collect your IP address and the page you are visiting on our website. It may also set a cookie to enable the features to function properly. Social media features are either hosted by a third party or hosted directly on our website. Your interactions with these features are governed by the privacy policy of the company providing it.

When you send emails through our add-ons, you may optionally choose to track behavior such as who opened the emails and who clicked the links. To do this, we include single-pixel gifs, also called web beacons, in the outgoing emails. Web beacons allow us to collect information about who opened the email, their IP address, browser or email client type, and other similar details. This information is securely stored inside secure databases and can only be retrieved by the user who sent the email.

Terms of Service

We take all measures reasonably necessary to protect User Personal Information from unauthorized access, alteration, or destruction; maintain data accuracy, and help ensure the appropriate use of User Personal Information. We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. No method of transmission, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure. Therefore, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

Digital Inspiration does not target its offerings toward, and does not knowingly collect any personal information from, users under 13 years of age.

In the event we go through a business transition, such as a merger, acquisition by another company, or sale of all or a portion of its assets, your personal information will likely be among the assets transferred. You will be notified via email of any such change in ownership or control of your personal information.

Our Warranties and Disclaimers

We provide our Services using a commercially reasonable level of skill and care and we hope that you will enjoy using them. But there are certain things that we don’t promise about our Services. We provide the services on an “as is” basis.

We make no warranties, expressed or implied, and hereby disclaim and negate all other warranties including, without limitation, implied warranties or conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement of intellectual property or other violation of rights. In no event shall Digital Inspiration be liable for any damages (including, without limitation, damages for loss of data or profit, or due to business interruption) arising out of the use or inability to use our software and services.

We may update our privacy policy to reflect changes to our information practices. If we make any material changes, we will notify you by email (sent to the email address specified in your account) or by means of a notice on our website prior to the change becoming effective. We encourage you to periodically review this page for the latest information on our privacy practices.

This policy is effective September 1st, 2016.