We are committed to building Google add-ons that are accessible to the widest possible audience, regardless of technology or ability.

Web Accessibility

At Digital Inspiration, we believe that the web should be accessible to everyone. We are committed to creating an inclusive digital experience that empowers all users, regardless of their abilities or how they access our content.

We are actively working to increase the accessibility and usability of our add-ons and in doing so adhere to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1, which represent the international standard for web accessibility.

Accessibility Guidelines

Perceivable

Content should be presented in ways users can perceive it. This includes providing text alternatives for images (alt text), captions for videos, and transcripts for audio.

Operable

Users should be able to operate the website, regardless of how they are accessing it. This means ensuring keyboard navigation, sufficient time to interact with content, and avoiding content that could cause seizures.

Understandable

Information and the operation of the user interface should be understandable. This involves using clear and simple language, ensuring consistent navigation, and providing help to avoid and correct errors.

Robust

Content should be robust enough to be interpreted reliably by a wide variety of user agents, including assistive technologies.

Accessibility Implementation Details

Keyboard Navigation: Ensure all functionality is accessible using only the keyboard, as many users rely on assistive technologies that mimic keyboard input.

Color Contrast: Use sufficient color contrast between text and background to ensure readability for users with visual impairments.

Alt Text: Provide descriptive alternative text for all images, so users who cannot see the images can understand their context.

Captions and Transcripts: Provide captions for videos and transcripts for audio content to make them accessible to users with hearing impairments.

Form Accessibility: Ensure forms are accessible with clear labels, instructions, and keyboard navigation.

ARIA: Utilize ARIA (Accessible Rich Internet Applications) attributes to enhance the accessibility of dynamic content and widgets.

Semantic HTML: Use semantic HTML to structure content in a meaningful way, which helps assistive technologies interpret the page structure.

Skip Links: Provide “skip to main content” links to allow users to bypass repetitive navigation elements.

Responsive Design: Ensure the website is responsive and flexible, adapting to different screen sizes and devices.

Content Structure: Use headings and spacing effectively to organize content and improve readability.

Link Text: Use descriptive link text that clearly indicates the link’s destination.

Avoid Color as the Only Means of Conveying Information: Ensure information is conveyed through multiple modalities, not just color.

Contrast and Readability: Ensure sufficient color contrast between text and background, especially for form labels, placeholders, and error messages. This is vital for users with low vision or color blindness.

Multi-Page Forms: Divide long forms into multiple smaller forms that constitute a series of logical steps or stages and inform users about their progress.

Need Help?

We are committed to ongoing improvement of our accessibility standards. We welcome feedback from our users and regularly update our practices based on new technologies and best practices.

If you encounter any accessibility barriers or have suggestions for improvement, please contact our accessibility team through the support page.