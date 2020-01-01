Install the Google Sheets addon from the GSuite marketplace. It works with all Gmail and GSuite accounts.
Create a document template with Google Docs, Slides or Google Sheets. Add{{ placeholders }} for variable data and style the document.
Import the source data in a Google Sheet or use Google Form to create PDFs from form submissions.
Follow the step-by-step wizard to generate your documents in your favorite format, send files to dynamic email addresses.
What makes Document Studio an indispensible companion for your GSuite
Create merge templates in Google Slides, Sheets or Google Documents. Add dynamic sheets data and form fields with markers.
Add source data from Google Sheets, Excel files, CSV or use Google Form responses.
Automatically share merged files with your clients and colleagues using built-in support for native Google Drive sharing.
Plans that work for your company
The price is per user, per month, billed annually
No add-on branding in emails and documents
Higher daily limits for merged emails and documents
Send merged files as email attachments via Gmail
Share merged documents in Google Drive
Automatically print files with Google Cloud Print
Create PDFs from Google Form responses
Generate documents in Microsoft Office formats
Embed uploaded form images in merged documents
Include QR Codes and BarCodes in documents
Save and organize merged files in sub-folders
Add PayPal payment links in documents and emails
Create files in Google Drive and Shared Drives
Complimentary email support for 30 days
Community Support via forums
Priority email support while subscribed
One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)
Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.
