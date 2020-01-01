Document Studio for
Google Sheets

Automatically create documents with merge data in Google Sheets and Google Forms submissions.

How to Automate Document Workflows

Step 1

Install the Google Sheets addon from the GSuite marketplace. It works with all Gmail and GSuite accounts.

Step 2

Create a document template with Google Docs, Slides or Google Sheets. Add{{ placeholders }} for variable data and style the document.

Step 3

Import the source data in a Google Sheet or use Google Form to create PDFs from form submissions.

Step 4

Follow the step-by-step wizard to generate your documents in your favorite format, send files to dynamic email addresses.

Top Features of Document Studio

What makes Document Studio an indispensible companion for your GSuite

Pixel-Perfect Template   📁

Create merge templates in Google Slides, Sheets or Google Documents. Add dynamic sheets data and form fields with markers.

Email Designer   🌟

Use the built-in visual email designer to create email templates, personalized with document fields.

Multiple Data Sources   📊

Add source data from Google Sheets, Excel files, CSV or use Google Form responses.

Support for Sheet Formulas   🕚

Include complex formulas in your source Google Sheets and Document Studio will compute the values before running merge.

Share with Google Drive   👓

Automatically share merged files with your clients and colleagues using built-in support for native Google Drive sharing.

Selective Merge   🕚

Use filters in Google Sheets to merge selective rows in Google Sheets. Or hide the rows in sheets to remove them from the merge job.

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$4.95/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • No add-on branding in emails and documents

  • Higher daily limits for merged emails and documents

  • Send merged files as email attachments via Gmail

  • Share merged documents in Google Drive

  • Automatically print files with Google Cloud Print

  • Create PDFs from Google Form responses

  • Generate documents in Microsoft Office formats

  • Embed uploaded form images in merged documents

  • Include QR Codes and BarCodes in documents

  • Save and organize merged files in sub-folders

  • Add PayPal payment links in documents and emails

  • Create files in Google Drive and Shared Drives

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

  • Community Support via forums

Enterprise

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • No add-on branding in emails and documents

  • Higher daily limits for merged emails and documents

  • Send merged files as email attachments via Gmail

  • Share merged documents in Google Drive

  • Automatically print files with Google Cloud Print

  • Create PDFs from Google Form responses

  • Generate documents in Microsoft Office formats

  • Embed uploaded form images in merged documents

  • Include QR Codes and BarCodes in documents

  • Save and organize merged files in sub-folders

  • Add PayPal payment links in documents and emails

  • Create files in Google Drive and Shared Drives

  • Priority email support while subscribed

  • One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)

Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Trusted in 150 countries

Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.

