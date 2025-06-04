Changelog
New features and improvements in our Google Workspace add-ons, newest first.
2025
Restart Google Forms triggers
Added an option to restart the form submit trigger in Google Forms if email notifications are not being sent.
Add file attachments in Mail Merge
Add one or more unique file attachments for each recipient in mail merge emails from your Google Drive.
Form fields in email notifications
Added the form name, form ID and form URL as placeholders in email notifications for Google Forms.
Whitelist apps in Google Workspace
Added a detailed guide on how to whitelist the add-on in Google Workspace so that users can install it.
Import contacts into Google Sheets
Import contacts from Google Contacts, Salesforce, HubSpot, PayPal, Stripe, Zoho and more into Google Sheets.
Support for document tabs in templates
Document templates with tabs are now supported in email and document workflows.
2024
Embed files in Google Forms emails
Added an option to attach PDFs, documents and other files from Google Drive to Google Forms emails.
Privacy policy for AI
Our Google Workspace add-ons will never use your data to develop, improve, or train generalized AI and/or ML models.
Insert spreadsheet cells in emails
Embed dynamic cell values and ranges from Google Sheets in your emails and generated documents using the {{ Embed Range }} marker.
Google Forms response counter
Use the {{ Response Number }} marker in email notifications to include the index of the current form response in the email subject or body.
Send PayPal invoices in bulk
Automatically generate PayPal invoices from data in Google Sheets or Google Forms responses.
Manage workflows for saving emails
Edit workflows for downloading emails from Gmail to Google Drive from any Google Sheet.
Add a password to PDF files
Protect your merged PDF files with a password. The password can be static or dynamic based on data from the form fields or Google Sheets.
UPI payments in Google Forms
Add dynamic QR codes to Google Forms that accept UPI payments from your respondents. The payment amount can be fixed or based on the form input.
Alphanumeric sender IDs in Twilio
Twilio now supports alphanumeric sender IDs for sending SMS messages. You can use your brand name as the sender ID instead of a phone number.
Google Forms troubleshooting
Added troubleshooting options to Google Forms that help you diagnose and fix common issues with your email notifications.