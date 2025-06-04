Changelog

New features and improvements in our Google Workspace add-ons, newest first.

2025

  1. Restart Google Forms triggers

    Added an option to restart the form submit trigger in Google Forms if email notifications are not being sent.

    NewGoogle Forms Notifications

  2. Add file attachments in Mail Merge

    Add one or more unique file attachments for each recipient in mail merge emails from your Google Drive.

    NewMail Merge for Gmail

  3. Form fields in email notifications

    Added the form name, form ID and form URL as placeholders in email notifications for Google Forms.

    NewGoogle Forms Notifications

  4. Whitelist apps in Google Workspace

    Added a detailed guide on how to whitelist the add-on in Google Workspace so that users can install it.

    GuideMail Merge for Gmail

  5. Import contacts into Google Sheets

    Import contacts from Google Contacts, Salesforce, HubSpot, PayPal, Stripe, Zoho and more into Google Sheets.

    GuideMail Merge for Gmail

  6. Support for document tabs in templates

    Document templates with tabs are now supported in email and document workflows.

    ImprovedDocument Studio

2024

  1. Embed files in Google Forms emails

    Added an option to attach PDFs, documents and other files from Google Drive to Google Forms emails.

    NewGoogle Forms Notifications

  2. Privacy policy for AI

    Our Google Workspace add-ons will never use your data to develop, improve, or train generalized AI and/or ML models.

    PolicyAll add-ons

  3. Insert spreadsheet cells in emails

    Embed dynamic cell values and ranges from Google Sheets in your emails and generated documents using the {{ Embed Range }} marker.

    NewDocument Studio

  4. Google Forms response counter

    Use the {{ Response Number }} marker in email notifications to include the index of the current form response in the email subject or body.

    NewGoogle Forms Notifications

  5. Send PayPal invoices in bulk

    Automatically generate PayPal invoices from data in Google Sheets or Google Forms responses.

    NewDocument Studio

  6. Manage workflows for saving emails

    Edit workflows for downloading emails from Gmail to Google Drive from any Google Sheet.

    ImprovedSave Gmail to Google Drive

  7. Add a password to PDF files

    Protect your merged PDF files with a password. The password can be static or dynamic based on data from the form fields or Google Sheets.

    NewDocument Studio

  8. UPI payments in Google Forms

    Add dynamic QR codes to Google Forms that accept UPI payments from your respondents. The payment amount can be fixed or based on the form input.

    NewDocument Studio

  9. Alphanumeric sender IDs in Twilio

    Twilio now supports alphanumeric sender IDs for sending SMS messages. You can use your brand name as the sender ID instead of a phone number.

    ImprovedDocument Studio

  10. Google Forms troubleshooting

    Added troubleshooting options to Google Forms that help you diagnose and fix common issues with your email notifications.

    ImprovedGoogle Forms Notifications