Documentation
Guides and tutorials for our Google Workspace add-ons.
Mail MergeSee all 62 guides →
Form Notifications
- Customize your Email Message
- Send Conditional Emails
- Set up Respondent Notifications
- Send File Attachments
- Include Barcode and QR Codes
- Send Slack Notifications
Document Studio
- Prepare Merge Fields
- Prepare Source Data
- Share Documents with Google Drive
- Conditional Content
- QR Codes
Save Emails
- Run Workflow
- Gmail Search Tricks
- Save Email Message
- Save Attachments
- Save Location
- Rename File Attachments
Email Extractor
- Select Message Fields
- Gmail Search Tricks
- Re-extract Extracted Emails
- Exclude Domains
- Export Emails to Google Contacts
Email Google Sheets
- Schedule Email Reports
- Export Sheets
- Custom PDF Settings
- Embed Google Charts
- Email Named Ranges
- Dynamic Email Recipients