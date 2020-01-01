Please consult our user guides for Mail Merge and Form Notifications. If you do not find an answer to your question, send us a note and someone from our customer support team will be in touch soon.
Our add-ons have passed the security audit verified by Google and certified 100% compliant with the Google API User Data Policy.
All products are designed and developed by Google Developer Expert, Amit Agarwal
Our Google add-ons are used in some of the largest companies, government departments and universities worlwide including Stanford University, PWC, Uber, Zoom, Flipkart, Twilio, Harvard, Khan Academy, gov.uk, PayTm and Disney.
We will never spam. That's our promise .