Email Studio for Gmail

Adds power tools to Gmail including Recurring Scheduler, Forwarder, Smart Auto-Responder and Email Archiver.

How Email Studio works with Gmail?

Step 1

Go to emailstudio.pro and authorize the app with your Gmail account.

Step 2

Select a service - scheduler, forwarder, responder, or clean-up - and create a rule.

Step 3

Configure the rule and save. The app runs in the background, automatically processing email messages as they are found.

Top Features of Gmail Studio

What makes Email Studio an indispensible companion for your Gmail and GSuite accounts

Send Recurring Emails   📨

Send repetitive, recurring emails that go out at at custom intervals (daily, weekly, monthly or even hourly).

Duplicate Gmail Drafts   📂

Create one or more copies of an existing email draft in Gmail.

Auto-Forward Emails   📦

Auto-forward your emails in Gmail to any other email address, without even verifying the address. You can forward old, archived emails too!

Auto-Purge Emails   📦

Setup rules and email messages the rule - say all emails older than 30 days from xyz.com - will be auto-purged or marked as read and moved out of the Inbox!

Smart Auto-Responders   👩🏻‍💼

Send smart auto-replies both old and incoming email messages. Create a draft in Gmail and use that as a template to respond to multiple emails.

Unsubscribe from Mailing Lists   📦

Put your bulk emails in a specific folder in Gmail and configure Email Studio to automatically unsubscribe you from all the selected mailing lists!

Pricing

Plans that work for your company

Standard

$3.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Higher email sending limit per day

  • Remove Email Studio watermark from emails

  • Send emails on a recurring schedule

  • Copy drafts in Gmail

  • Forward emails to external addresses

  • Send auto-replies for both new and old emails

  • Unsubscribe from Mailing Lists

  • Auto-purge old emails

  • Complimentary email support for 30 days

  • Community Support via forums

Upgrade

Enterprise

$7.25/user/month

The price is per user, per month, billed annually

  • Higher email sending limit per day

  • Remove Email Studio watermark from emails

  • Send emails on a recurring schedule

  • Copy drafts in Gmail

  • Forward emails to external addresses

  • Send auto-replies for both new and old emails

  • Unsubscribe from Mailing Lists

  • Auto-purge old emails

  • Priority email support while subscribed

  • One-on-one support (2 calls per annual billing cycle)

Upgrade
Domain License
Purchase a domain license for your organization and enable premium features for all employees in your company or school. Compatible with all GSuite domains.
Frequently Asked Questions

