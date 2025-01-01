Automate Google Forms through Workflows

📄️ Create new presentation in Google Slides
Generate certificates in Google Slides from Google Form responses. Create a Google Slides template with variable fields and the certificates are automatically saved to Google Drive.
📄️ Create new spreadsheet in Google Sheets
With Document Studio, you can create a customized price quotation, proforma invoices, purchase orders and professional sales proposals in Google Sheets and send the generated document to your customer as a PDF attachment in an email message.
📄️ Create new document in Google Docs
With Document Studio, you can generate documents with data from Google Form responses. The documents can be created in Microsoft Office Word, PDF or Google Docs format and the generated files are automatically saved in your Google Drive for easy collaboration. You can use this feature to create agreement documents (NDA, BAA, HIPAA), sales proposal, consent and waiver forms, and more.
📄️ Generate Multiple Documents
With Document Studio, you can generate multiple documents from Google Form responses. The files can be created in PDF, Word, Excel or any document format and they are securely saved in Google Drive or a team's Shared Drive for easy collaboration.
📄️ Generate Images from Templates
With Document Studio, you can create dynamic, personalized images with data from Google Form responses. You can create social media posts, quotes, unique banners, and other dynamic images automatically. It is also possible to generate multiple images from a single form response. The generated images are automatically saved to Google Drive for easy collaboration.
📄️ Auto-generate Social Media Images of Different Sizes
With Document Studio, you can create multiple variations of social media images for sharing on social media sites like Facebook, Pinterest, Twitter or for your stories on Instagram and WhatsApp.
📄️ Send Messages to Slack Channel
Slack by Salesforce is the communication platform of choice among businesses. Slack is like a chatroom where project teams can easily share messages and files. Document Studio enables you to automatically post Slack messages when a new Google Form response is submitted. You can also share updated Google Form responses in a Slack channel.
📄️ Send SMS Messages with Twilio
You can send personalized SMS text messages to the phone numbers of respondents when they submit your Google Form. You an also notify your team members through SMS when a new form submission is received.
📄️ Send Appointment Reminders
With Document Studio, you can send text and email reminders before or after a certain date.
📄️ Send Email Notifications via Gmail
Document Studio lets you to automatically send emails when a new Google Form response is submitted. You can choose to send emails to the form respondent, the form owner, your team members or any other email address.
📄️ Send Conditional Email Notifications
With Document Studio, you can send personalized emails to the form respondent when they submit your Google Form. The email notifications can be customized to include the form data and you can even send different emails based on the answers submitted by the respondent.
📄️ Post Messages to Telegram Group or Channel
Document Studio enables you to automatically post messages to your Telegram Groups and Channels from data in Google Forms.
📄️ Send Push Notifications on Phone
Document Studio enables you to automatically send push notifications to your mobile phone when a new Google Form response is submitted. The notifications are sent through IFTTT and are supported on both Android, iPhone and iPad devices.
📄️ Post Message to Discord Channel
Document Studio enables you to post messages to your Discord channel when a new Google Form response is submitted.
📄️ Create Tasks in Asana
Asana is a popular project collaboration tool that helps teams manage all kinds of tasks and stay connected. Document Studio enables you to automatically add new tasks in your Asana projects when a new Google Form response is submitted.
📄️ Create Tasks in Todoist
Todoist is a project management tool that helps teams manage various tasks and stay connected. Document Studio enables you to automatically create new tasks in Todoist projects whenever a new response is received for your Google Form.
📄️ Create Records in Airtable
Airtable is a collaborative tool that combines a spreadsheet with a database. Document Studio enables you to automatically create new records in Airtable bases whenever a new response is received for your Google Form.
📄️ Create Notion Pages
With Document Studio for Google Forms, you can create a new page in a Notion database whenever a new response is submitted to your Google Form. This is useful for creating a centralized repository of information, such as customer feedback or support requests, in your Notion workspace.
📄️ Create new Cards in Trello Boards
Trello is a popular collaboration tool from Atlassian, the makers of Jira, that uses boards and lists for task management. Document Studio enables you to automatically create cards in your Trello board when a new Google Form response is submitted.
📄️ Move File Uploads to Another Folder
How to move files uploaded through Google Forms to another folder in Google Drive. Change the destination folder and rename files based on form answers.
📄️ Add Uploads in Shared Drive Folder
With Google Forms, form respondents can upload files directly to your Google Drive. The files are uploaded in the personal drive of the form owner but with Document Studio, you can automatically save the files to any Shared Drive that you are a member of. You can either copy or move uploaded files to a Shared Drive or even rename files based on user's answers.
📄️ Send Webhooks on New Form Responses
With Google Forms and Document Studio, you can invoke any Webhook URL and send data when a new Google Form response is submitted.
📄️ Send File Attachments from Google Drive
With Document Studio, you can send one or files from your Google Drive to respondents after they submit your Google Form. For instance, if you have a Contact Us form on your website where prospective customers can reach you, you can email them the clients your company's brochure in PDF format after the form submission.
📄️ Send Messages to Google Chat
Document Studio enables you to post messages to any room in Google Chat from new form entries submitted through Google Forms.
📄️ Request Payment with Stripe Invoices
Document Studio enables you to automatically send invoices and collect payments with Stripe for new Google Form responses. You can build an order form inside Google Forms and, when the client submits a new order, an invoice is automatically sent to the customer. The invoice is hosted on Stripe and the customer can securely pay with credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay or other payment methods.
📄️ Create and Send PayPal Invoices
Document Studio enables you to generate PayPal invoices for new Google Form responses. You can build an order form inside Google Forms and, when someone submits the form, a PayPal invoice is automatically sent to the customer. The invoice is hosted on PayPal and the customer can securely pay with credit cards, debit cards, or their own PayPal account.
📄️ Request Payments with Razorpay
Document Studio enables you to send invoices and collect payments with Razorpay for new Google Form responses. The customer can place an order inside Google Forms and a Razorpay invoice is sent to them on form submission. The customers can use their credit cards, UPI, mobile wallet or any payment method to make payment for the invoice.
📄️ Append Text to Google Docs document
This step by step guide explains how you can append user's answers submitted through a Google Forms response to an existing document in Google Docs. The text of the answers get appended as new table to the end of the document.
📄️ Append Text to a Google Slides presentation
This step by step guide explains how you can append user's answers submitted through a Google Forms response to an existing presentation in Google Slides. The text of the answers get appended as new slides to the end of the selected presentation.
📄️ Create Folders in Google Drive on Google Form submission
With Document Studio, you can create one or more folders in your Google Drive when a new response is submitted through Google Forms. For instance, a teacher may want to create a new assignments folder in the classroom folder when a new student fills out a Google Form. Or the HR department may want to create a new folder for each new employee when they fill out a Google Form.
📄️ Copy Files in Google Drive on Google Form submission
With Document Studio, you can create copies of existing files in Google Drive and share with respondents when a new response is submitted through Google Forms.
📄️ Share Files and Folders in Google Drive on Google Form submission
With Document Studio, you can share files and folders in your Google Drive when a new response is submitted through Google Forms. The files and folders will be shared with the email address(es) specified in the Google Form.
📄️ Request Signatures with Zoho Sign
With Zoho Sign and Document Studio, you can securely send your business documents for electronic signatures when a customer fills out a Google Form. The digital signatures are legally valid, secure, and verifiable.
📄️ Request Signatures with Adobe Sign
With Adobe Sign and Document Studio, you can securely send documents for electronic signatures when someone fills out a Google Form. The digital signatures are legally valid, secure, and verifiable.
📄️ Copy Form Responses to Another Sheet
Whenever you create a Google Form, the responses are stored in the default Google Sheet associated with the form. However, with the help of Document Studio, you can re-route your Google Form responses and store a copy of the responses in another spreadsheet - it could be a Microsoft Excel worksheet, a Zoho Spreadsheet, or even another Google Spreadsheet in your Drive.
📄️ Copy Responses to Microsoft Excel
When you set up a Google Form, it automatically saves responses in a linked Google Sheet. But by using Document Studio, you can easily divert these responses to a different location, such as a Microsoft Excel worksheet, another Zoho Sheet, or another Google Spreadsheet in your Drive.
📄️ Copy Form Responses to Zoho Sheets
Whenever you create a Google Form, the responses are automatically stored is a Google Sheet associated with your Google Form. However, with with Document Studio, you can re-route your Google Form responses to an Excel workbook worksheet, a Zoho Sheet, or even multiple Google sheets.