Create Tasks in Todoist from Google Form Responses

Todoist is a project management tool that helps teams manage various tasks and stay connected. Document Studio enables you to automatically create new tasks in Todoist projects whenever a new response is received for your Google Form.

Install the Document Studio add-on, open your Google Form, and launch the add-on. Create a new workflow, provide a descriptive name for your Todoist workflow, and then click on Continue to move to the conditions page. The workflow, by default, will run for all new form responses including edits made to existing form submissions.

Next, choose Todoist from the list of available tasks.

On the Todoist task page, click on the Link your Todoist account button and follow the instructions to authorize your Todoist account. Document Studio will only use your Todoist account to get a list of your Todoist projects and create new tasks from Google Form responses. It will not edit, read, or delete any of your existing Todoist tasks.

Choose your Todoist project from the dropdown menu and then specify how the tasks should be named in the Task Name field. You can add questions for Priority level, Labels, and Due Date in your Google Form, and specify them in the Todoist task page by using dynamic fields, enclosed in double curly braces. These will be replaced with actual answers entered by the respondent in the Google Form.

You can also add custom text for the description of the new tasks by using dynamic markers in the Description field.

The text fields also support Scriptlets to add conditional text based on the user's answers.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. Check the Run on form submit option so that every time a new form response is submitted, the workflow will be triggered and a new task will be created in your Todoist project.

Now, open your Google Form and submit a sample response to test the workflow.

The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete, or manually run the workflow.