Append Text to a Google Docs document on Google Form Responses

This step by step guide explains how you can append user's answers submitted through a Google Forms response to an existing document in Google Docs. The text of the answers get appended as new table to the end of the document.

Here we have a basic Google Form for event registration where the user can enter their name, email, and the organization they belong to. This guide will show you how to append the answers to an existing Google Docs document in your Google Drive.

Create a new document in Google Docs and add a table with two columns. The first column can have the question titles and the second column can have the question title variables that will be replaced with the user's answers.

For instance, if the question title is "Name", the column title in the first column will be Name and the column title in the second column will be {{ Name }} and so on. In addition to tables, you may also have regular text paragraphs, images, and other elements in your document template as shown in the screenshot image below.

Next, we'll create a new Google Docs document that we'll append the answers to. You can either create a new document in Google Docs or use an existing document but this document should exist before we create the workflow in the next step.

Install the Document Studio add-on, open your Google Form and launch the add-on. Create a new workflow, provide a descriptive name for your Append Text to Document workflow and then click on Continue to move to the conditions page. The workflow, by default, will run for all new form responses including edits made to existing form submissions.

Next, choose Append Text from the list of available tasks.

Select Google Document for the target file format field. Next,choose the document template that you have created in the previous step. For the target document field, select the document that you want to append the answers to.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. Check the Run on form submit option so that every time a new form response is submitted, the workflow will be triggered and the answers will be append to the target document.

Now, open your Google Form and submit a sample response to test the workflow.

The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.