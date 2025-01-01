Workflows and Tasks

📄️ Workflows - The Essentials
Document Studio is a versatile Google Workspace add-on that helps you automate business processes within Google Sheets and Google Forms. With Document Studio, you can easily generate pixel-perfect documents, personalized presentations, certificates, send text messages (SMS), push notifications, perform email merges, create tasks in Asana, and more.
📄️ Import Pre-built Workflows
Document Studio has a number of ready-to-use workflows and templates that can be imported into your project. Inside the workflow dashboard, turn on the Show pre-built workflows and automations option and you'll see a list of pre-built automations.
📄️ Prepare Source Data
After installing Document Studio, the next step is to prepare your data list in Google Sheets. You can either import data from an Excel spreadsheet or another Google Sheet, upload a CSV file or create your own list manually.
📄️ Prepare Column Headers
The first row of your data sheet must always contain the column titles, and each column in the header row will correspond to the variable field in your email or document template.
📄️ Prepare Merge Fields
Document Studio lets you create personalized documents and emails from templates. These templates include merge fields, enclosed in double curly braces, to personalize your documents and email messages with information from the data source which could either be a Google Sheet or a Google Forms response.
📄️ Conditions and Filters
Document Studio enables you to add one or more conditions to your workflow rules and thus the automation will only process rows of a sheet that match the specified criteria. Conditions are also applied to incoming Google Form submissions and a response is processed only when the user's answers match the specified conditions.
📄️ Time Delay (Schedule)
When you create a workflow in Document Studio, all the tasks (or actions) that are part of that workflow will execute as soon as the trigger event happens.
📄️ Triggers and Events
Events and Triggers for Workflows
📄️ Test a Workflow 🧪
It is recommended that you test the implementation of a workflow in Document Studio using sample data before making it live. Please note that all checks for conditions and scheduling are skipped during testing.
📄️ Run a Workflow 🏃♀️
A workflow consists of a series of tasks that are executed when you run a workflow. For instance, you could have a workflow that is configured to perform 3 tasks - send an email, create a document, and post a webhook. When you run this workflow, all the tasks are executed as long as the criteria for conditions and schedule is satisfied by the data row in Google Sheets.
📄️ Workflow Dashboard
After you create a workflow inside Google Sheets (or Forms or Slides or Google Docs), the workflow will appear in the dashboard, with the most recently modified workflow listed on top of the list.