Workflow Automation with Document Studio - The Essentials

Document Studio is a versatile Google Workspace add-on that helps you automate business processes within Google Sheets and Google Forms. With Document Studio, you can easily generate pixel-perfect documents, personalized presentations, certificates, send text messages (SMS), push notifications, perform email merges, create tasks in Asana, and more.

Document Studio lets you define workflow rules with a step-by-step wizard. You can have one or more workflows per data source which could be a Google Sheet or a Google Form. For instance, you may create workflows to onboard new hires, to manage customer support tickets, to create NDA documents and more.

Each workflow consists of four components:

The data source (Google Sheets or Google Form submissions) The tasks to perform in a workflow The conditional logic (the workflow will run only when specified conditions are matched) The trigger event that should start the workflow

Each automation workflow in Document Studio is capable of performing one or more tasks (also referred as actions or steps). For instance, a school may define a workflow for getting "Parent's Consent" and this may perform a series of tasks including:

Send an acknowledgement email to parent when they submit the consent form

Send another email to student's teacher that the consent has been received

Create PDF file recording parent's consent and store in school's Google Drive account

Send a text message to the student confirming that they can join the event

Post a message to the group's Discord server or Telegram Group

info Multiple tasks can be added to each workflow. When the workflow is triggered, all tasks within it will be executed.

With Document Studio, you can add one or more conditions to each workflow and the associated tasks will be processed only when the specified criteria is met.

To give you an example, if your parent consent form has a checkbox field for agreeing to the terms, you may trigger the workflow only when that field has been checked by the respondent. Or if your Google Sheet has a column titled Country, you may choose to process only those rows where the country field matches specific values.

info Document Studio will automatically skip rows in the Google Sheet that are either hidden by the user or have been filtered.

Automation workflows created with Document Studio can be triggered in three ways: