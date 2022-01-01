Automation Inspiration - Popular Workflows and Templates for Document Studio
Document Studio has a number of ready-to-use workflows and templates that can be imported into your project. Inside the workflow dashboard, turn on the
Show pre-built workflows and automations option and you'll see a list of pre-built automations.
note
If you are new to Document Studio, please read the Workflow basics and then follow the step by step tutorial.
Create Certificates
Create PDF certificates for participants of a Google Forms quiz with the template created in Google Slides.
Process Non-disclosure Agreements
Send an NDA document in PDF to Google Form respondents from a Google Docs template.
Combine Documents
Merge multiple rows of a Google Sheet in a single Google Document that can be shared with participants.
Generate Multiple Files
Create a Google document and a PowerPoint deck for each row in the spreadsheet.
Mail Merge with Google Docs
Send emails from Google Sheets using a Google Document as an email template.
Generate Social Media Images
Create customized images for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook from Google Slides template.
More workflows will be added in the future.