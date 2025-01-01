Automation Inspiration - Popular Workflows and Templates for Document Studio
Document Studio has a number of ready-to-use workflows and templates that can be imported into your project. Inside the workflow dashboard, turn on the
Show pre-built workflows and automations option and you'll see a list of pre-built automations.
If you are new to Document Studio, please read the Workflow basics and then follow the step by step tutorial.
Create Certificates
Create PDF certificates for participants of a Google Forms quiz with the template created in Google Slides.
Process Non-disclosure Agreements
Send an NDA document in PDF to Google Form respondents from a Google Docs template.
Combine Documents
Merge multiple rows of a Google Sheet in a single Google Document that can be shared with participants.
Generate Multiple Files
Create a Google document and a PowerPoint deck for each row in the spreadsheet.
Mail Merge with Google Docs
Send emails from Google Sheets using a Google Document as an email template.
Generate Social Media Images
Create customized images for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook from Google Slides template.
More workflows will be added in the future.