Skip to main content

Automation Inspiration - Popular Workflows and Templates for Document Studio

Document Studio has a number of ready-to-use workflows and templates that can be imported into your project. Inside the workflow dashboard, turn on the Show pre-built workflows and automations option and you'll see a list of pre-built automations.

note

If you are new to Document Studio, please read the Workflow basics and then follow the step by step tutorial.

Import Readymade workflows

Create Certificates

Create PDF certificates for participants of a Google Forms quiz with the template created in Google Slides.

Process Non-disclosure Agreements

Send an NDA document in PDF to Google Form respondents from a Google Docs template.

Combine Documents

Merge multiple rows of a Google Sheet in a single Google Document that can be shared with participants.

Generate Multiple Files

Create a Google document and a PowerPoint deck for each row in the spreadsheet.

Mail Merge with Google Docs

Send emails from Google Sheets using a Google Document as an email template.

Generate Social Media Images

Create customized images for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook from Google Slides template.

More workflows will be added in the future.