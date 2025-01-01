Embed Content in Emails and Documents

📄️ QR Codes
With Document Studio, you can create employee badges, event tickets, school tags and other types of documents that contain QR Code images. You can also send emails with inline QR Code images that are generated dynamically from data in Google Sheets or Google Form responses.
📄️ Barcodes
With Document Studio, you can create barcode images and embed them in emails, documents, spreadsheets and presentations. The barcode images can also be generated dynamically from data in Google Sheets or responses submitted through Google Form.
📄️ Charts and Graphs
With Document Studio, you can embed dynamic chart images and graphs from Google Sheets in your emails and generated documents. The charts can be embedded inside presentations, documents and spreadsheet templates.
📄️ Cells and Ranges
With Document Studio, you can embed a specific range of cells from Google Sheet in your emails and generated documents. The cell values and ranges can be embedded inside the email subject line, message body, Google Document, Google Sheet, and Google Slide presentations.
📄️ Inline Images
With Document Studio, you can embed images in email messages and generated files. The images can be stored in your own Google Drive or you can upload them on a public website like imgur.com or imgbb.com. You may also embed images that are uploaded by other users in the file upload field of your Google Forms.
📄️ Google Drawings
Google Drawings is an online diagramming and drawing software that helps you create diagrams, flowcharts, mind maps, comic strips, organization charts and other types of drawings. You can visit drawings.google.com or drawings.new to create a new drawing and your drawings are automatically saved to your Google Drive.
📄️ Attach Files
With Document Studio, you can attach any file from Google Drive in your email messages. You may also attach files that have been uploaded through the File Upload Field in your Google Form responses.
📄️ URL Links
With Document Studio, you can embed both hyperlinks (URLs or web links) in your email messages and documents. The links can be static or you can create dynamic links that are constructed from the data in your Google Sheets or Google Form responses.