Automate Google Drive with Google Sheets and Google Forms

Google Drive is a cloud-based file storage service that allows you to store and share files with anyone. It is a great way to store your documents, spreadsheets, and forms. If you add a File Upload type of question in your Google Forms, the uploaded files are directly saved to a specific folder in your Google Drive.

Shared Drives within Google Drive are shared folders where project teams can store and share files. Files in Shared Drives, formerly known as Team Drives, are accessible to all users in the team and they are owned by the organization, not the individual team members.

