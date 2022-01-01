Automate Google Drive with Google Sheets and Google Forms
Google Drive is a cloud-based file storage service that allows you to store and share files with anyone. It is a great way to store your documents, spreadsheets, and forms. If you add a
File Upload type of question in your Google Forms, the uploaded files are directly saved to a specific folder in your Google Drive.
Shared Drives within Google Drive are shared folders where project teams can store and share files. Files in Shared Drives, formerly known as Team Drives, are accessible to all users in the team and they are owned by the organization, not the individual team members.
Popular Google Drive Automations
- Copy or Move File Uploads to another folder in Google Drive
- Download Google Form Uploads to a folder in Shared Drive
- Share merged files with Google Drive
- Email Google Drive Files for Google Form submissions
- Rename files uploaded through Google Forms in Google Drive
- Create a Google Drive folder for each Google Form submission
- Copy files in Google Drive for new Google Form submissions
- Share files and folders in Google Drive for new Google Form responses
- Create Google Drive Folders for rows in Google Sheet
- Make copies of files in Google Drive for new rows in Google Sheet
- Share folders in Google Drive for new rows in Google Sheet
See full list of workflow automations.