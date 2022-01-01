Automate Email Sending with Google Sheets and Google Forms
Document Studio includes mail-merge that allows you to send personalized emails from Google Sheets and Google Forms. Your emails are customized for each recipient, they can have different attachments, CC and BCC recipients, subject lines, and different message body.
You can send emails from Gmail, the default option that is available for all Google Workspace accounts, or you may use an email sending service like SendGrid, Amazon SES or SparkPost for bulk email sending.
