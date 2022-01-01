Automate Images and Banners with Google Sheets and Google Forms
Document Studio can help you create high-resolution images and banner graphics for social media based on custom template designs that are created in Google Slides. You can also create image designs in Canva and import them into Document Studio through Google Drive.
Popular Image Automations
- Create image files from new Google Form responses
- Auto-generate social media images of different sizes
- Generate banners and images from rows in Google Sheets
- Generate student badges with Google Form Uploads
