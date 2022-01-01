Automate Google Chat Spaces with Google Sheets and Google Forms
Google Chat is an instant communication and collaboration tool, built for teams. Chat lets you ask quick questions, collaborate in group chats, create virtual rooms (Spaces) for team projects, and more. The service is integrated with Gmail and also available as a standalone app.
Popular Google Chat Automations
- Create messages in Google Spaces with rows in Google Sheets
- Receive notifications in Google Chats for Google Form responses
