Send Webhooks with Google Sheets and Google Forms

Webhooks are a way to send data to an external web service, like Zapier or Twilio, from Google Sheets or Google Forms. Webhooks are a great way to automate tasks, like sending a message to a Slack channel when a Google Sheet is updated. Or sending a message to Twilio when a Google Form is submitted.

With Document Studio, you can send webhook payload as XML, JSON, plain text or URL encoded form data where each key-value pair is separated by an ampersand (&) sign and the key and value are separated by an equals sign (=). The authentication token or API key can be added to the Headers of the webhook.

See full list of workflow automations.