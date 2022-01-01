Automate RazorPay with Google Sheets and Google Forms
RazorPay is a payment-gateways service based in India that allows business to collect digital payments globally. With RazorPay, businesses can accept all modes of payment including credit cards, debit cards, UPI, net banking and mobile wallets like Paytm or PhonePe.
Popular RazorPay Automations
- Create and Send RazorPay invoices for rows in Google Sheets
- Send RazorPay invoices for new Google Form submissions
