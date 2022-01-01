On this page

Generate Razorpay Invoices from Google Sheets

With Document Studio, you can send invoices with Razorpay against customer orders that are stored in Google Sheets payments with Razorpay for new Google Form responses. The customers can use their credit cards, PayPal, UPI, or any method to make payment for the invoice.

Create a new Google Sheet and add your customer information with invoice details. The invoice spreadsheet has customer's name with country-code, invoice line items with quantity and unit price, and the customer's email address.

Go to your Razorpay Dashboard, click on the Settings menu and then API Keys. Click the Generate Key button to generate your Key Id and Key Secret that are required in a later step.

Install Document Studio and open your Google Sheet containing the invoice data to launch the add-on. Inside the Document Studio app, provide a descriptive name for your workflow like Send Razorpay Invoices with Google Sheets and click on Continue to move to the Conditions page.

If you would like to generate invoices for only rows that meet a specific criteria, you can use the Conditions section to specify the criteria. Click on Continue and choose Accept Payments from the list of available tasks.

Inside the Payments task, choose Razorpay from the list of available payment providers. Paste your API keys and specify whether these are live (production) or sandbox (test) keys. Next, fill-in the fields for the Customer Information section and data in these fields can be pulled in from the Google Sheets table.

For the invoice section, specify the items name, the price of each item and the {{ quantity }} of each item. You also need to provide the 3-letter currency code for the invoice (like USD for $ or INR for ₹) and the terms of payment, if any.

Razorpay invoices generated with Document Studio do not support tax rates.

Click the Preview button and a test invoice is generated. Document Studio will take the data from the second row of the Google Sheet and generate a Razorpay invoice. Click Done to locally apply your changes.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. If you want the workflow to be automatically triggered every hour, so that any new rows added in that duration are processed automatically, you can choose the option Run workflow every hour and then click on the Save button.

Here's a copy of the sample Razorpay invoice generated from Google Sheets: