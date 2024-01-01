On this page

Create new records in Airtable with Google Sheets

Airtable is a collaborative tool that combines a spreadsheet with a database. Document Studio enables you to automatically create new entries in Airtable bases when a new row is added to Google Sheets. You can also use the add-on to import data in bulk from Google Sheets and add multiple entries in Airtable automatically.

For this example, we have a Google Sheet containing a list of tasks. Let’s see how we can use Document Studio to import this list into a specific table in Airtable.

Install the Document Studio add-on and launch the add-on inside Google Sheets. Create a new workflow, and give it a descriptive name. Choose the specific worksheet that contains the data you want to import into Airtable. Click on Continue to move to the conditions page.

In the Conditions section, you can specify certain conditions if you want your workflow to run only if the Google Sheet row satisfies them. By default, the workflow will run for all rows in the Google Sheet. Next, choose Airtable from the list of available tasks.

On the Airtable task page, click on the Link your Airtable account button and follow the instructions to authorize your Airtable account. Select one or more bases in Airtable that you would like to link to the current Google Sheet, and click on Grant Access to continue.

Document Studio will only use your Airtable account to get a list of your workspaces and create new entries from Google Sheets. It will not edit, read, or delete your existing Airtable data.

Once your Airtable account is linked, choose the base from the dropdown menu. Next, you will see a list of all the tables associated with that base. Select the table you want to add new records to.

Document Studio will automatically fetch all the fields available for that particular table. You can now use dynamic markers, representing column headers in the current Google Sheet, to specify values in these fields. These markers will be replaced with actual values from the Google Sheet.

You can also add custom text for the description of the new tasks by using dynamic markers in the Description field.

The text fields also support Scriptlets to add conditional text based on the cell values.

Click the Preview button to test the workflow, and you should see a new task added to your Airtable. Document Studio will take the data from the second row of the selected Google Sheet and create a new entry in your Airtable. Click Done to locally apply your changes.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. You can choose the option Run workflow every hour so that any new rows added in that duration are processed automatically. Lastly, click on the Save button.

The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete, or manually run the workflow.