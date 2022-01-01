Skip to main content

Introduction to Document Studio

Document Studio is a no-code Google Workspace add-on that helps you generate sophisticated and pixel-perfect documents automatically from merged data in Google Sheets, Excel files and Google Forms submissions. The add-on is available for Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Forms.

Document Studio Apps and Integrations

Document Studio integrates with popular apps including Slack, Trello and more. It helps you automate your workflows and create beautiful documents in minutes. Here's a partial list of processes you can automate with Document Studio:

The add-on works for Gmail and Google Workspace (GSuite) accounts.

100% Secure

The Document Studio add-on has been audited by Bishop Fox, appointed by Google Inc., and is certified 100% compliant with Google API policies. The audit and compliance certificate can be provided upon request.