Introduction to Document Studio
Document Studio is a no-code Google Workspace add-on that helps you generate sophisticated and pixel-perfect documents automatically from merged data in Google Sheets, Excel files and Google Forms submissions. The add-on is available for Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Forms.
Document Studio integrates with popular apps including Slack, Trello and more. It helps you automate your workflows and create beautiful documents in minutes. Here's a partial list of processes you can automate with Document Studio:
- Generate documents from Google Sheets and Google Forms
- Send text messages (SMS) with Twilio or Message Bird
- Create tasks in Trello or Asana
- Send emails with Gmail, Amazon AWS SES, SparkPost or SendGrid
- Send push notifications to mobile with IFTTT
- Post messages in Slack, Google Chat, Discord, or Telegram
- Create folders, copy and share files with Google Drive
- Call webhooks with payloads using POST, GET or any method
- Organize files uploaded through Google Forms
- Create and send invoices with PayPal, Stripe or Razorpay
- Generate dynamic images from templates created in Google Slides
- Send documents for electronic signature with Zoho or Adobe Sign.
The add-on works for Gmail and Google Workspace (GSuite) accounts.
100% Secure
The Document Studio add-on has been audited by Bishop Fox, appointed by Google Inc., and is certified 100% compliant with Google API policies. The audit and compliance certificate can be provided upon request.