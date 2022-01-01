Introduction to Document Studio

Document Studio is a no-code Google Workspace add-on that helps you generate sophisticated and pixel-perfect documents automatically from merged data in Google Sheets, Excel files and Google Forms submissions. The add-on is available for Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Forms.

Document Studio integrates with popular apps including Slack, Trello and more. It helps you automate your workflows and create beautiful documents in minutes. Here's a partial list of processes you can automate with Document Studio:

The add-on works for Gmail and Google Workspace (GSuite) accounts.