Automate Stripe with Google Sheets and Google Forms

Stripe is an online payment processing platform company that allows merchants to receive payments globally and Stripe will transfer that amount to your linked bank account after charging a fixed fee per transaction. You may use Stripe to accept one-time payments, recurring payments, and subscriptions.

Stripe supports all major credit cards and customers can also chose to pay your invoices through Apple Pay and Google Pay.

See full list of workflow automations.