Automate WhatsApp with Google Sheets and Google Forms

The WhatsApp API allows businesses to communicate with their customers at scale.

The WhatsApp API is integrated with Document Studio to help you send personalized messages, documents, and images to customers via WhatsApp. You can send messages in bulk from Google Sheets or when someone submits your Google Form.

Here are a few essential things to know about WhatsApp before you start the integration:

You can send up to 1000 WhatsApp messages per month for free. You can increase your sending limit by adding a credit card to your WhatsApp account. You can send messages from a phone number that is not already registered with WhatsApp. If you are using a phone number with the WhatsApp app, you need to deregister it first to use it with the WhatsApp Cloud API. You cannot send messages to WhatsApp groups or broadcast lists with the WhatsApp API. If you would like to increase your daily sending limits, Facebook may require you to confirm your business name by uploading documents such as a bank statement or tax identification number.

To get started, go to developers.facebook.com and create a new Meta developer account. Next, you must add a phone number to WhatsApp and generate a permanent access token.

See full list of workflow automations.