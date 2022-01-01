Automate Document Generation with Google Sheets and Google Forms

Document generation is often a time-consuming and error-prone task as you have to manually copy-paste data from source documents, like an Excel sheet, into the final document. Document Studio automates the entire workflow and you can create accurate documents from merged data automatically with few clicks.

You can use Document Studio to easily create documents in PDF, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, HTML, and other popular formats. The documents are stored in Google Drive in neatly organized folders and the document file names and folders can be customized based on the source data.

If you are a Microsoft Office 365 user, you can also import your Word documents, Excel spreadsheets or PowerPoint presentations into Google Drive and use them as templates for merge.

Document Studio includes Mail Merge so the generated documents can be automatically sent to one or more recipients inside personalized and richly formatted emails. The add-on uses Google Drive built-in sharing features to automatically share merged documents with your colleagues and clients.

Document Studio will help you quickly create all types of personalized documents including vendor contracts, customer invoices, employee recognition certificates, project proposals, order forms and more. Teachers can communicate student test results to parents and generate school certificates in bulk.

See full list of workflow automations.