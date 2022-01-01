On this page

Append Slides to a Presentation on Google Form Responses

This step by step guide explains how you can append user's answers submitted through a Google Forms response to an existing presentation in Google Slides. The text of the answers get appended as new slides to the end of the selected presentation.

For this example, we have created a Google Form for event registration where attendees can enter their name, email, and the organization they work for. This guide will show you how to append the answers to an existing Google Slides presentation in your Google Drive.

Create a new presentation in Google Slides and add slides with form fields. For instance, you may add a table with two columns. The first column can have the question titles and the second column can have the question title variables that will be replaced with the user's answers.

Next, we'll create a new presentation in Google Slides that we'll append the answers to. You can either create a new presentation in Google Slides or use an existing presentation.

Install the Document Studio add-on, open your Google Form and launch the add-on. Create a new workflow, provide a descriptive name for your Append Slides workflow and then click on Continue to move to the conditions page. The workflow, by default, will run for all new form responses including edits made to existing form submissions.

Next, choose Append Text from the list of available tasks.

Select Google Slides for the target file format field. Next,choose the slides template that you have created in the previous step. For the target document field, select the presentation that you want to append the answers to.

If there's a file upload field in your Google Form and the user uploads an image file, the uploaded image will be added to the target presentation as an inline image.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. Check the Run on form submit option so that every time a new form response is submitted, the workflow will be triggered and the answers will be append to the target document.

Now, open your Google Form and submit a sample response to test the workflow.

The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.