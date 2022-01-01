On this page

Copy Files in Google Drive for new Google Form Submissions

With Document Studio, you can create copies of existing files in Google Drive and share with respondents when a new response is submitted through Google Forms.

For instance, you may have a Google Form where clients can request product brochures that are saved as PDF files in your Google Drive. These are big files that cannot be attached to emails so you can copy them to a folder in Google Drive and share with the respondent.

Install Document Studio and launch the add-on inside your Google Form. Create a new workflow, provide a descriptive name for your workflow and click on Continue to move to the conditions page.

Inside the Conditions section, specify if you want your workflow to run only if the form response satisfies certain conditions. In our example, we have a form field titled Product and we would like to copy and share the file only if the selected product is either iPhone or iPad.

Next, choose Google Drive from the list of available tasks.

Choose Copy File as the Drive Service and select the source file in Drive that you would like to share with the respondent. Next, choose the folder in Drive that you would like to copy the file to.

The name of the copied file can be customized to include the user's answers from the form. For instance, if the form has a field titled Product and the user selects iPhone , the copied file will be named iPhone.pdf if the name of the copied file is set as {{Product}}.{{File Extension}} .

You may also put the email address question in the Editor section using curly braces - like {{ Email Address }} - to automatically share the copied file with the respondent.

Click the Preview button and you should see a copy of the original file in your Google Drive created using the first response in Google Forms. Click Done to locally apply your changes.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. Check the Run on form submit option so that every time a new form response is submitted, the workflow will be triggered and a new copy of the file will be created.

The workflow will now appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.