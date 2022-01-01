On this page

Send Conditional Email Notifications for Google Forms

With Document Studio, you can send personalized emails to the form respondent when they submit your Google Form. The email notifications can be customized to include the form data and you can even send different emails based on the answers submitted by the respondent.

For instance, here we have a Google Form for collecting customer feedback after they make a purchase from our online store. The form collects the customer's name, email address and an overall rating. We'll have different email auto-responders based on the rating. If the customer is satisfied (rating is 3 or more), we send them a personalized thank you note but if the rating is dissatisfactory (2 or less), we send them a note saying that they can contact us if they have any questions.

Install the Document Studio add-on, open your Google Form and launch the add-on. Create a new workflow, provide a descriptive name, like Positive Feedback , and then click on Continue to open the conditions section.

Select the Process specific form responses option and add a condition to only process responses that have a customer rating greater than 2 (only values of 3 and 4 will be processed). Click the Continue button and then choose Send Email from the list of available tasks.

Document Studio uses your Gmail account to send emails but you may also use SendGrid, SparkPost or Amazon SES to send emails.

Inside the Send Email task, choose Gmail as your email service provider. You can send emails from any address that is added as an email alias in your Gmail account.

Provide the list of recipients in the TO, CC and BCC fields. You can also put multiple email addresses here separated by commas. If you have form question where you can for the respondent's email address, you can also send an email notification to the form respondent by choosing that question title from the Send Email to dropdown.

Next, add the email subject and body personalized for each recipient. These fields can contain dynamic fields, enclosed in double curly braces, and these will be replaced with actual answers entered by the respondent in the Google Form. The subject and body fields also support Scriptlets to help you add conditional text based on the user's answers.

Click on Continue to proceed to the triggers screen. Check the Run on form submit option so that every time a new form response is submitted, the workflow will be triggered and a new email is sent from your Gmail account.

The workflow will also appear in the workflow dashboard where you can edit, delete or manually run the workflow.

Now that we have created a workflow to respond to customers who have given us a positive rating, we'll add another workflow but for handling poor ratings.

Go to the Document Studio dashboard, click the Create Workflow button to add a new workflow. Repeat the steps above but for the conditions screen, add a condition where the submitted rating is less than 3.

We'll send a different email to the respondent if their rating is less than 3.

Save your workflow. Next, open your Google Form and submit a sample response to test the workflow. You should also find a copy of the sent email in your Gmail sent items if the submitted rating is 3 or more.