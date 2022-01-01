Document Studio - Privacy Policy

Please read our detailed privacy policy and terms of service.

The app will not collect your information without your consent; it only collects the minimum amount of information that is necessary to operate the add-on.

No humans will read any of your data including email messages or content in Google Drive. If you require technical help, the app may ask you to share your add-on settings with the developer for support.

The app will not store your data on non-Google servers. All your settings are stored on Google servers inside the property store of the Google project associated with the add-on.

The app will not use any of your data for market research, advertising, serving personalized content, retargeting, or recommendations.

The app will only use access to Gmail to send emails on your behalf and will not use your data for any other purpose.

We will not transfer or share your information with others unless doing so is necessary to provide and improve these features, comply with applicable law, or as part of a merger, acquisition, or sale of assets.

Google sign-in will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your email address. The information you provide is held in strict confidence. We collect this information to generate your user license, send payment receipts and communicate with the user about product updates.

If your personal information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may delete or deactivate it by uninstalling our Google add-on or by contacting us. We will respond to your request within 5 business days.

We use other third parties payment processor, such as PayPal, Stripe, and Paddle, to bill you for services and live chat service to assist you if you have questions while using our website or regarding your order. We neither store nor have access to your credit card details.