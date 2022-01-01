On this page

Student Data Privacy Policy

We take students' privacy very seriously. We are transparent about what data we collect, why we collect it, and what we do with it if we have it.

If you are a school administrator in a K-12 school in the United States that uses or wishes to use Google Workspace add-ons by Digital Inspiration, then in addition to accepting our privacy policy and terms of service, you may choose to add the Student Data Privacy Addendum (DPA) to our agreement.

We have taken the K-12 School Service Provider Pledge that concisely states the school service provider's commitment to safeguarding student PII data.

✘ We will not collect, maintain, use or share Student PII beyond that needed for authorized educational/school purposes, or as authorized by the parent/student.

✘ We will not sell Student PII.

✘ We will not use or disclose student information collected through an educational/school service (whether personal information or otherwise) for behavioral targeting of advertisements to students.

✘ We will not build a personal profile of a student other than for supporting authorized educational/school purposes or as authorized by the parent/student.

✘ We will not make material changes to School Service Provider education privacy policies without first providing prominent notice to the users and/or account holder(s) and allowing them choices before data is used in any manner inconsistent with terms they were initially provided; and not make material changes to other policies or practices governing the use of Student PII that are inconsistent with contractual requirements.

✘ We will not knowingly retain Student PII beyond the time period required to support the authorized educational/school purposes, or as authorized by the parent/student.

✔ We will collect, use, share, and retain Student PII only for purposes for which we were authorized by the educational institution/agency, teacher or the parent/student.

✔ We will disclose clearly in contracts or privacy policies, including in a manner easy for institutions and parents to find and understand, what types of Student PII we collect, if any, and the purposes for which the information we maintain is used or shared with third parties.

✔ We will support access to and correction of Student PII by the student or their authorized parent, either by assisting the educational institution in meeting its requirements or directly when the information is collected directly from the student with student/parent consent.

✔ We will maintain a comprehensive security program that is reasonably designed to protect the security, confidentiality, and integrity of Student PII against risks – such as unauthorized access or use, or unintended or inappropriate disclosure – through the use of administrative, technological, and physical safeguards appropriate to the sensitivity of the information.

✔ We will provide resources to support educational institutions/agencies, teachers, or parents/students to protect the security and privacy of Student PII while using the educational service.

✔ We will require that our vendors with whom Student PII is shared in order to deliver the educational service, if any, are obligated to follow these same commitments for the given Student PII.

✔ We will allow a successor entity to maintain the Student PII, in the case of our merger or acquisition by another entity, provided the successor entity is subject to these same commitments for the previously collected Student PII.

✔ We will incorporate privacy and security when developing or improving our educational products, tools, and services and comply with applicable laws.