How to Install Document Studio Add-on for Google Workspace

The Document Studio add-on is available for Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Forms. Anyone with a Gmail or Google Workspace account can install and use Document Studio.

Open the app inside Google Marketplace and click the blue Install button to add the Document Studio add-on to your Google account. On the next screen that says "Document Studio needs your permission in order to start installing", click the Continue button. You'll now be presented with a list of Google accounts that you are currently logged into. Choose the Google account under which you wish to enable and run Document Studio. Document Studio will now request permissions to access your Google account. Click the Allow button to grant the necessary access.

The add-on has now been successfully installed and can be launched inside your Google Sheets, Forms, Slides and Google Docs.

If your organization is running on Google Workspace (GSuite) or legacy Google Apps, please ensure that your domain administrator has enabled Drive and Docs inside the Google Admin dashboard. The setting is available under Apps > Google Workspace of the dashboard.