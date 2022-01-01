How to Create Automation Workflows with Document Studio

For this step by step tutorial, we'll use Document Studio to process non-disclosure agreements (NDA) for your business. The client will fill out a Google Form and the automation workflow will convert those form submissions into PDF files.

The PDF files are securely archived in your Google Drive and a copy of the agreement is also sent to the client as an email attachment. The workflow will also publish a message in the company's internal Slack channel to notify the team that a new vendor has signed up.

Let's get started.