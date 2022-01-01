How to Create Tasks (Actions) for Workflow Automation

Now that all the tasks have been created, you need to define the event that should trigger the workflow. A workflow can be triggered in two ways:

Run on Form Submit - Automatically run the workflow when a new form is submitted Run Every Hour - Automatically run every hour and merge all unprocessed rows in Google Sheet

You may also include a time delay to postpone the workflow execution and run it later. For instance, you may add a delay of 1 day to run the workflow on the next day after the form is submitted.

In the Automatic Triggers section, turn on the option that says Run on Form Submit . Click the Save button to activate your workflow.

Go to your Google Form, submit a test form entry and it should trigger the workflow immediately. You can check the status of the workflow in Google Sheet that is linked to your Google Form.