How to Create Tasks (Actions) for Workflow Automation

In the previous part of the tutorial, we created a workflow and defined the conditions when the workflow would run. Next, we will create different tasks that will execute only when the specified criteria is met by the incoming Google Form response.

A workflow can include one or more tasks. For this example, we'll add three tasks to our workflow:

Task 1: Convert form entries to PDFs files

Task 2: Send emails to the form respondent via Gmail

Task 3: Post a message in the company's Slack channel