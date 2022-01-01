How to Create Tasks (Actions) for Workflow Automation

You can choose to notify your company's Slack channel when a client signs an NDA. Click the Add Another Task button and choose Slack from the list of available services.

Click the Authorize Slack button to connect your Google account with your Slack account. Next, choose from a list of Slack channels and enter the message body. The messages are sent in plain text buy you may even style your message using mrkdwn. For instance,

_italic_ will produce italicized text

*bold* will produce bold text

The Slack message can also include Scriptlets to include dynamic content.