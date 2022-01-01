How to Create Tasks (Actions) for Workflow Automation

Choose Create File from the list of apps and pick the document template that you have created in a previous step. Document Studio can process templates that are stored in personal Google Drive or the organization's Shared drive.

Next, you need to pick the parent folder in your Google Drive where the generated PDF files would be saved. The files, by default, are saved in the root of the parent folder but you can also specify a dynamic subfolder path using placeholders.

For instance, if the subfolder path is provided as /{{Country}}/{{Client Name}} , the files will be save as /France/Angus McDonald where the folder names are dynamic and generated from user's answers in the Google Form.