Step 1 - Prepare Google Forms and Document Template

Create a NDA form with Google Forms that will collect the client's name and their company details. The form can have a checkbox that the respondent will have to fill if they agree to the agreement. Make the checkbox a required field and the respondents will not be able to submit the form unless they check the I agree option.

Create a new Google document that will be used as a template for converting form submissions into PDF files. You can build templates inside Google Docs, Spreadsheet or even a Google Slides presentation. The templates can be formatted with logo images, tables, headers, section, page breaks, etc. just like regular Google documents. Spreadsheet templates can have formulas too.