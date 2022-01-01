Skip to main content

How to Launch the Document Studio Add-on

The Document Studio add-on is available for Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Forms. The add-on can be access and launched from any of these Google services.

Launch in Google Sheets

Open a new Google sheet by typing sheet.new in the browser's address bar, or go to Google Drive to open any pre-created sheet you want to work on. Go to the add-ons menu and select Document Studio from the list of add-ons. Then, click on the Open option in the submenu.

Google Sheets

Launch in Google Docs

Open a new Google document by typing docs.new in the browser's address bar, or go to Google Drive and open any pre-created document template. Inside the Google Document, click the add-ons menu, select Document Studio in the drop down menu and then click on the Open option in the submenu.

Google Docs

Launch in Google Slides

Open a new Google slides presentation by typing slides.new in the browser's address bar, or go to Google Drive to open any pre-created presentation. Inside the slide deck, go to the add-ons menu near help, select Document Studio from the drop down menu and click on the Open option in the submenu.

Google Slides Presentation

Launch in Google Forms

Open a new Google Form by typing form.new in the browser's address bar, or go to your Google Drive and open any existing form. Click on the Add-ons icon in the top right corner near the Help menu. Click on Document Studio in the dropdown menu. Next, click on the Open menu to launch Document Studio.

Google Forms