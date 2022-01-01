On this page

How to Launch the Document Studio Add-on

The Document Studio add-on is available for Google Sheets, Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Forms. The add-on can be access and launched from any of these Google services.

Open a new Google sheet by typing sheet.new in the browser's address bar, or go to Google Drive to open any pre-created sheet you want to work on. Go to the add-ons menu and select Document Studio from the list of add-ons. Then, click on the Open option in the submenu.

Open a new Google document by typing docs.new in the browser's address bar, or go to Google Drive and open any pre-created document template. Inside the Google Document, click the add-ons menu, select Document Studio in the drop down menu and then click on the Open option in the submenu.

Open a new Google slides presentation by typing slides.new in the browser's address bar, or go to Google Drive to open any pre-created presentation. Inside the slide deck, go to the add-ons menu near help, select Document Studio from the drop down menu and click on the Open option in the submenu.