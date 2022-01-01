Document Studio Pricing - Compare Premium Benefits of Google Add-on
We offer simple per user pricing plans that are billed annually.
Compare Editions
|Features
|Standard
|Enterprise
|Total transactions
|500 Google Form submissions or Google Sheet rows per day
|Unlimited Google Form submissions or Google Sheet rows per day
|Email Quota
|500 email recipients per day
|2000 email recipients per day
|Documents Quota
|500 documents per day
|2000 documents per day
|Conditional Workflows
|✅
|✅
|Scriptlets
|✅
|✅
|Creates Images
|✅
|✅
|Create Folders in Google Drive
|✅
|✅
|Share Files and Folders in Google Drive
|✅
|✅
|Add Time Delay in Workflows
|✅
|✅
|Copy and Rename Form File Uploads
|✅
|✅
|Generate Multiple Documents
|✅
|✅
|Append and Combine Documents
|✅
|✅
|Embed QR Codes, Barcodes, Charts
|✅
|✅
|Create tasks in Asana
|✅
|✅
|Post to Slack
|✅
|✅
|Post to Discord
|✅
|✅
|Post to Telegram
|✅
|✅
|Create Trello Cards
|✅
|✅
|Post to Google Chat
|✅
|✅
|Send SMS
|✅
|✅
|Send Webhooks
|✅
|Payment Invoices
|✅
|Digital Signatures
|✅
|Tech Support
|Priority Email Support
|Priority Email Support, Phone Support (2 per billing cycle)
|Price
|$79 per year (Buy)
|$99 per year (Buy)
Free Trial
You can opt for free trial (no credit card required) to explore all features of Document Studio and see how add-on works for your Gmail and Google Workspace accounts.
The free version allows you to process up to 25 transactions per month. These could be either Google Form submissions or Google Sheet rows. Your free quota is limited to 25 emails per month and 25 documents per month.