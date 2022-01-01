Request Digital Signatures with Google Sheets and Google Forms

Electronic signatures are a digital substitute for handwritten signatures that are legally valid and verifiable.

Businesses can use services like Zoho Sign, Adobe Sign or DocuSign to go paperless and collect eSignatures from your customers. These electronic signatures are legally-binding, ESIGN (Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce) compliant, and the service providers keep track of who signed your documents and when.

Document Studio integrates with popular eSign services to help you request digital signatures from Google Sheets and Google Forms.

You can send rentals and leases, affidavits, vendor onboarding documents, employment contracts, student loan applications, financial forms, confidentiality agreements or HR documents, automatically for signatures with Document Studio.

